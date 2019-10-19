Halloween Wreaths at Louth Library

Louth Library is getting ready for the ‘spooky season’ with a free event for five to 11 year olds to enjoy next week.

On Thursday, October 24, there will be the opportunity to make a festive Halloween Wreath to help attract tricks and treats to your door.

Why not go along dressed as your favourite eerie character and get into the spirit of ghoulish crafts and stories.

The fun starts at 10am, but places are limited so booking is essential.

Karen Waring, for GLL, which runs the library in partnership with Lincolnshire Country

Council, said: “Halloween stories and crafts have always been a favourite of the staff.

“I’m sure there will be a rendition of Room on the Broom and the odd story about pumpkins, and this year the children will also be making their very own Halloween Wreath to hang on their door.

“Come along and join us for some hocus pocus and autumnal festive fun ....... if you dare.”

For more information, call the Customer Service Centre on 01522 782010, email louth.library@gll.org or speak to a member of staff in the library.