‘Summer of steam’ offers fun for all the family

A local heritage railway has just the ticket for steam train lovers of all ages this summer.

The popular Lincolnshire Wolds Railway, based in Ludborough, will be running steam trains every Sunday in July and every Wednesday and Sunday during August, except Wednesday August 28.

Trains will be running hourly from 10.45am to 3.45pm, and the station’s shop, museum and buffet will be open each day.

Tickets cost £8 per adult, £4 for children, £6 for seniors, and a family ticket for two adults and up to four children costs just £20. You can make as many journeys as you like on the day of travel.

For more information visit the LWR website at www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk, or call 01507 363881.