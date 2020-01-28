What’s coming up in the Louth Leader area

To have your event included in our free listing, send the details to: dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Wednesday, January 29

Coffee morning at The Meridale, Sutton on Sea, with the Friendship Group, 10.30am - 12.30pm.

Thursday, January 30

Bring a Gift coffee morning, at St Barnabas Louth Hospice, Grimsby Road, Louth, 10am - noon. Take along any unwanted gifts to support future raffles and tombolas and enjoy a morning of tea, coffee and cakes.

Lifeboat Guild coffee morning at the Enterprise, Sutton on Sea, 10am - noon. (note earlier start time).

Open day at Mablethorpe College Clip (opposite the Co-op, Seacroft Road), noon - 4pm.

Friday, January 31

Weekly: Digital Drop-in at Mablethorpe Library, 10am - noon.

Fused glass workshop at Alford Craft Centre, 10.30am - 12.30pm. Details and bookings: www.alfordcraft market.co.uk or call 01507 463341 (daytime only).

Live music: Kathryn Roberts & Sean Lakeman in concert at Alford Corn Exchange, 7.30pm. Details: 01507 463666.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, Louth Area Group in Nichol Hill Methodist Church, Louth, 7.30pm. Speaker: Tammy Smalley, Head of LWT Conservation - ‘The Sea and Me’. Entry, including refreshments, £2.50; children free.

Saturday, February 1

Mablethorpe Carnival coffee morning at the Coastal Centre, Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, 10am - 1pm.

Weekly: Digital Drop-in at Mablethorpe Library, 10am - noon.

Craft fair at The Enterprise, Sutton on Sea, 10am - 2pm.

Funky Faces children’s pottery at Alford Craft Market Centre, 10.30am - 12.30pm. Details and bookings: www.alfordcraftmarket.co.uk or call 01507 463341 (daytime only).

Live music: Los Pacaminos featuring Paul Young at Louth Town Hall. Doors 7pm, music 8pm. Tickets online via www.louthtownhall.co.uk, call 01507 354336 or email louthtownhall @btinternet.com. Also at Off the Beaten Tracks, Aswell Street, Louth, 01507 607677.

Sunday, February 2

Tea dance at Alford Corn Exchange, 2pm - 4.30pm. Admission £5, including tea, coffee and cake.

Make a Valentine’s love hearts stained glass light catcher at Alford Craft Market Centre, 2.30pm - 5pm. Cost £33. Tools and materials included. Details and bookings: www.alfordcraftmarket.co.uk or call 01507 463341 (daytime only).

Monday, February 3

Weekly: Whist drive at the Enterprise, Sutton on Sea, 1.45pm.

Weekly: Family History Group at Mablethorpe Library, 2.45pm - 4.45pm.

Live music: Jazz at the Masons Arms, Louth, fronted by singer Shannon Reilly. Doors open 7pm. Admission £7.

Louth Film Club at The Playhouse Cinema, Cannon Street, 7.30pm. Screening: Woman at War (subtitled, Cert 12). Details: www.louthfilmclub.com

Tuesday, February 4

Weekly: Sequence dance 2pm - 4pm at Mablethorpe Community Centre, Stanley Avenue. Step by step dancing. Details: Mark and Lynn 07979 497197.

Louth Naturalists’, Antiquarian & Literary Society in the Conoco-Phillips Room, Louth Library, 7.30pm. Speaker: Joe Willisch - My New Life in England.

Wednesday, February 5

Monthly quilting club at Alford Craft Centre, 10.30am - 3.30pm. Details: www.alfordcraftmarket.co.uk or call 01507 463341 (daytime).

Allegro Appassionato concert at Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring Spire Federation CE primary schools, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.

Ludford WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. The Kimono - Jennifer Ichikawa.

Friday, February 7

Pin loom weaving workshop (beginners) at Alford Craft Centre, 10.30am - 1.30pm. Limited places. Details and bookings: www.alfordcraftmarket.co.uk or call 01507 463341 (daytime).

Live music: The Hoochie Coochie Club hosts Giles Robson at the Conservative Working Mens’ Club, Queen Street, Louth. Doors 7.15pm. Advance tickets £14 from Off The Beaten Tracks in Louth or www.seetickets.com ; £16 on the door

Saturday, February 8

Table-Top Sale in North Thoresby Village Hall, 9am - 11am. Admission 20p. Stallholders from 8.30am. Stalls £5. Book on 01472 840160.

Live music: The Stones Tribute at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £21 (Theatrecards £19.50) from 01507 600350 or www.Louthriverheadtheatre.com

Sunday, February 9

Sand racing on North Beach, Mablethorpe, 9am.

Afternoon concert by Phil Kelsall MBE on the Compton Organ, Louth Town Hall. Ticket only event, £7 from 01472 812490 or www.nltops.co.uk

Winter Concert by Louth People’s Orchestra at Louth Methodist Church, Nichol Hill, 3pm. Admission £5; free to accompanied children (under 18). refershments included.More information: 01507 604168.

Tuesday, February 11

Louth Naturalists’, Antiquarian & Literary Society in the Conoco-Phillips Room, Louth Library, 7.30pm. Speaker: Elizabeth Hibbett Webb - ‘Correspondent, Artist & Priest - the Life of the Rev A Hibbett of Tathwell’.

Wednesday, February 12

Allegro Appassionato concert at Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring James Gaughan - baritone, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.

Thursday, February 13

Louth & District Gardening Society, Bowls Club, Birch Road, Louth, 7.30pm. Andrew Ward - Scents & Desirability.

Tuesday, February 18

Louth Naturalists’, Antiquarian & Literary Society in the Conoco-Phillips Room, Louth Library, 7.30pm. Speaker: Martin Chapman - The Life and Work of Sir Joseph Whitworth, engineer.

Wednesday, February 19

Allegro Appassionato concert at Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring Claire Holdich - flute, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.