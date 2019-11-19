What’s on guide for the Louth Leader area

To have your event included in this free listing, email the details, at least two weeks in advance dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Wednesday, November 20

Allegro Appassionato concert in Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring St Michael’s School, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.

Thursday, November 21

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Strictly Movie Musicals with Robert Habermann at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £13.50 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriver headtheatre.com

Friday, November 22

Postponed until the spring: Charity Live music event at The Priory Hotel, Louth. Headliner: Katherine Priddy. Sutton Theatre Company and The Tennyson Players present: A Bunch of Amateurs by Ian Hislop at St Mary’s Church Hall, Mablethorpe, 7.30pm. Tickets from Watson Home Hardware, Poynton’s Shoes or on the door.

Knights of Comedy at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Headline act Duncan Oakley. Advance tickets £10 (£12 on the door) from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com

Saturday, November 23

Log Splitting Live in aid of Cancer Research UK at Louth Tractors, Fairfield Industrial Estate, Louth, 9am - 2pm.

North Thoresby and District WI Christmas Coffee Morning, in North Thoresby Village Hall, 10am - noon.

Big breakfast in North Somercotes Church Hall, 10am - 1pm.

Mumby Christmas Fayre in Mumby Village Hall, 10am - 2pm.

Friendship Lincs Grand Xmas Fair in The Meridale, Sutton on Sea, 10am - 3pm. Free admission.

Christmas Craft Market at Alford Corn Exchange 10am - 4pm.

Sutton Theatre Company and The Tennyson Players present: A Bunch of Amateurs by Ian Hislop at St Mary’s Church Hall, Mablethorpe, 7.30pm. Tickets from Watson Home Hardware, Poynton’s Shoes or on the door.

Sunday, November 24

Audition at Louth Riverhead Theatre for Oliver! 9.30am children, 2pm adults. Details at louthriverhead theatre.com/auditions

Christmas Fair in Binbrook Village Hall, 10am - 3pm.

Friendship Lincs Grand Xmas Fair in The Meridale, Sutton on Sea, 10am - 3pm. Free admission.

Christmas Craft Market at Alford Corn Exchange 10am - 4pm.

Quiz Night at Great Carlton Village Hall, 7pm. £1 entry. In a id of Wasdale Mountain Rescue.

Monday, November 25

Louth Film Club at Playhouse Cinema, 7.30pm. Loveless (15). Subtitled. Details: www.louthfilmclub.com



Tuesday, November 26

Christmas Wreath Making Workshop at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7pm. Cost £25. Book on 01507 600350.

Wednesday, November 27

Open Doors coffee morning at The Meridale, Sutton on Sea, 10.30am - 12.30pm.

Allegro Appassionato concert in Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring: Michael Wood on the saxophone, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.

Thursday, November 28

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Cash charity bingo at Binbrook Queens Hall. Doors open 6.30pm. Bar open.

Friday, November 29

Sutton Theatre Company and The Tennyson Players present: A Bunch of Amateurs by Ian Hislop at St Mary’s Church Hall, Mablethorpe, 7.30pm. Tickets from Watson Home Hardware, Poynton’s Shoes or on the door.

Riverhead Producers present A Night of Two Acts at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £5.50 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriver headtheatre.com

Saturday, November 30

Victorian Christmas Fayre in St Helen’s Church, North Thoresby, 10am - 4pm.

Coffee morning and table top sale in Fulstow Village Hall, 10am - noon. Proceeds to St Lawrence Church funds.

Christmas crafts, cakes and more in North Somercotes Church Hall, 10am - 1pm.

Residents Association coffee morning with Christmas stalls and games at The Meridale, Sutton on Sea, 10am - 2pm. In aid of the Beach Hut Project.

Advent Wreath Festival at St Clement’s Church, Sutton on Sea from 10am.

Christmas Craft Market at Alford Corn Exchange 10am - 7pm.

Alford Christmas Spectacular in Alford Market Place from noon. Procession 1pm. Lights switch-on 5.30pm.

Sutton Theatre Company and The Tennyson Players present: A Bunch of Amateurs by Ian Hislop at St Mary’s Church Hall, Mablethorpe, 7.30pm. Tickets from Watson Home Hardware, Poynton’s Shoes or on the door on the night of the production.

Live music: Hoochie Coochie Club present Guy Tortora & Band at The Royal British Legion Hall, Louth. Doors open 7.30pm. No support act. Advance tickets £13 (£15 on door) from Off The Beaten Tracks and The Consortium, Louth; The Discovery Shack, Louth market, or online at See Tickets.

Sunday, December 1

Louth Christmas Market

Christmas Craft Market at Alford Corn Exchange 10am - 4pm.

Christmas Bingo at Louth Riverhead Theatre. Doors open 1.30pm, eyes down 2.30pm.

Victorian Christmas Fayre in St Helen’s Church, North Thoresby, 2pm - 4pm.

Binbrook light switch-on, market place, 6pm.

Wednesday, December 4

Allegro Appassionato concert in Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring a seasonal show, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.

Thursday, December 5

Sing Out Christmas Afternoon Tea Concert at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 2.30pm. Tickets £6.50 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverhead theatre.com

Friday, December 6

Christmas Bingo at Great Carlton Village Hall. Doors open 6pm.

Louth Playgoers present: Christmas at the Riverhead, 7.30pm. Tickets £9.50 and £6 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com

Saturday, December 7

Louth WEA day course in ConocoPhillips Room, Louth Library, 2pm - 4pm. Simon Tomson - ‘Thus Passes the Glory of the World’ (decoding Latin inscriptions). Cost £5, including refreshments. Book at www.wea.org.uk/east-midlands or call 0300 303 3464. Ref: C2341923.

Louth Playgoers present: Christmas at the Riverhead, 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets £9.50 and £6 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriver headtheatre.com

Monday, December 9

Louth Film Club screening Scrooge (1951) starring Alastair Sim, 7.30pm at the Playhouse Cinema, Louth. LFC members £5, standard cinema prices non-members and concessions

Friday, December 13

Sutton on Sea Christmas Extravaganza 4pm - 8pm.