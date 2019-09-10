What’s on in the Louth area

Find out what’s on in the Louth Leader area.

Wednesday, September 11

Steve Johnson Hypnotherapy presents Think Responsibly, at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7pm. Tickets £12.50 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com



Friday, September 13

Live music: Steve Harley Acoustic Trio at Louth Town Hall. Tickets 01507 354336 or www.louthtownhall.co.uk



Saturday September 14

Table top in North Thoresby Village Hall, 9am - 11am. Admission 20p. Proceeds to St Helen’s Church. Details: 01472 840160.

Table Top cum Jumble Sale cum Re-Cycling Event at Binbrook Village Hall, 10am - noon. Refreshments & Free parking. Money raised for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and the WI.

Huttoft Church open 10am - 4pm as part of heritage Open Days.

Table top sale in Fulstow Village Hall, 10am - noon.

Learning and Folklore at Louth, in Louth Museum,10.30am - 3.30pm. Free admission all day as part of Heritage Open days. Full details at www.heritagelincolnshire.org/heritage-open-days

Learning the Lines at Lincolnshire Wolds Railway ,Ludborough , 11am - 3pm. Guided tours noon and 1.30pm. Part of Heritage Open Days event.

Gayton Engine Pumping Station (LN12 2PE ) open 2pm - 4pm as part of Heritage Open Days.

Zero Degrees Chorus present ‘Oh! Look at Me Know’ at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £8 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com

Sunday, September 15

Huttoft Church open 10am - 4pm as part of heritage Open Days.

Gayton Engine Pumping Station (LN12 2PE ) open 2pm - 4pm as part of Heritage Open Days.

Monday, September 16

Louth Film Club Summer Festival of American Classics: Touch of Evil (1957). - Charlton Heston and Orson Welles. Screening 7.30pm at Louth Playhouse Cinema. £5 LFC , standard cinema price non-members. Details: www.louthfilmclub.com



Wednesday, September 18

Heritage Open Day event: readings by members of the Far Welter’d East Lincolnshire Dialect Society in the Sessions House, Eastgate, Louth, 1pm - 2.30pm. Details: Louth Town Clerk’s office 01507 355895.

Thursday, September 19

Live music: Sinfonia Viva in concert at St James’s Church, Louth, 7.30pm. Tickets £8 (£25 family and friends) from www.sinfoniaviva.co.uk or 0333 666 3366.

Saturday, September 21

Education in Legbourne open day at All Saints’ Church, Legbourne, 10am - 4pm. Part of Heritage Open days.

Charity car wash at Binbrook Fire Station, 10am - 3pm. Proceeds to the Fore Fighters Charity.

Sunday, September 22

Education in Legbourne open day at All Saints’ Church, Legbourne, noon - 4pm. Part of Heritage Open days.

Monday, September 23

Louth Film Club Summer Festival of American Classics: The Manchurian Candidate (1962) - Laurence Harvey and Frank Sinatra. Screening 7.30pm at Louth Playhouse Cinema. £5 LFC , standard cinema price non-members

September 28

Concert by The Phoenix Singers in St Mary’s Church, Mablethorpe, 7pm start.