What’s on in the Louth Leader area

Saturday, August 24

Grainthorpe Festival of Arts, 10am - 5pm. For full details visit: grainthorpeartsfestival.co.uk

Alford Craft Market event in the Big Marquee and outside in Alford Manor House Gardens. Admission, give what you can afford.

NGS open garden: Marigold Cottage, Sutton on Sea, 2pm - 5pm. Admission £3, children free.

Sunday, August 25

1940s event at North Thoresby, 10am - 4pm. BBMF Lancaster flypast scheduled for 3.25pm.

Grainthorpe Festival of Arts, 10am - 5pm. For full details visit: grainthorpeartsfestival.co.uk

Alford Craft Market event in the Big Marquee and outside in Alford Manor House Gardens. Admission, give what you can afford.

Flower festival - Perfect Pastimes - at St Olave’s Church, Ruckland, 1.30pm - 5.30pm.

NGS open garden: Marigold Cottage, Sutton on Sea, 2pm - 5pm. Admission £3, children free.

Monday, August 26

Car boot sale at Marshlands Community Centre, Saltfleetby. Cars £5, vans £10. No traders. Sellers 8am, buyers 8.30am.

Alford Craft Market event in the Big Marquee and outside in Alford Manor House Gardens. Admission, give what you can afford.

1940s event at North Thoresby, 10am - 4pm. BBMF Spitfire flypast scheduled for 2.15pm.

Grainthorpe Festival of Arts, 10am - 5pm. For full details visit: grainthorpeartsfestival.co.uk

Flower festival - Perfect Pastimes - at St Olave’s Church, Ruckland, 1.30pm - 5.30pm.

Saturday, August 31

Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Churches Festival. Various venues. Visit www.lincswoldsandcoastchurches.org for details or pick up a brochure.

1940s Weekend at Lincolnshire Wolds Railway, Ludborough. Full details: 01507 363881 or www. lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk

Quiz night at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7pm. £2 per person, teams of up to 6. No booking required.

Sunday, September 1

Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Churches Festival. Various venues. Visit www.lincswoldsandcoastchurches.org for details or pick up a brochure.

1940s Weekend at Lincolnshire Wolds Railway, Ludborough. Afternoon fly-past scheduled by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Dakota aircraft. Full details: 01507 363881 or www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk

Wednesday, September 4

Kick in the Head productions presents Three Men in a Boat, at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £11 from www.louthriverheadtheatre.com

Saturday, September 7

Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Churches Festival. Various venues. Visit www.lincswoldsandcoastchurches.org for details or pick up a brochure.

Sunday, September 8

Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Churches Festival. Various venues. Visit www.lincswoldsandcoastchurches.org for details or pick up a brochure.

Friday, September 13

Live music: Steve Harley Acoustic Trio at Louth Town Hall. Tickets 01507 354336 or www.louthtownhall.co.uk