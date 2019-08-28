What’s on in the Louth Leader area

This new listing will help make it easier to see what is going on in the Louth Leader area.

To have your event included in this free listing, email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Friday, August 30

So Festival starts at Sherwood Fields, Mablethorpe at noon. Full details: www.sofestival.org

Lunchtime recital in St James’s Church, Louth 1pm - pianist Amy Baker. Last of the season. Details: www.stjamesrecitals@vpweb.co.uk



Saturday, August 31

Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Churches Festival. Various venues. Visit www.lincswoldsandcoastchurches.org for details or pick up a brochure.

1940s Weekend at Lincolnshire Wolds Railway, Ludborough. Full details: 01507 363881 or www. lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk

Quiz night at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7pm. £2 per person, teams of up to 6. No booking required.

Sunday, September 1

Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Churches Festival. Various venues. Visit www.lincswoldsandcoastchurches.org for details or pick up a brochure.

1940s Weekend at Lincolnshire Wolds Railway, Ludborough. Afternoon fly-past scheduled by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Dakota aircraft. Full details: 01507 363881 or www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk

Annual motorbike run in aid of Andy’s Children’s Hospice, leaves Willingham Woods, Market Rasen, 11am and arrives at The Splash (Royal Oak), Little Cawthorpe around 4pm. Details: 01472 571265.

NGS open gardens: Nut Tree Farm, Shepherd’s Hey and Woodlands, Fotherby, 11am - 5pm. Combined admission £5.

Monday, September 2

Louth Film Club at Playhouse Cinema: The Treasure of The Sierra Madre, starring Humphrey Bogart, opens the Summer Festival of Classic American Films. Screening 7.30pm. £5 for LFC members; standard cinema prices for non-members and

concessions. Details: www.louth filmclub.com.

Wednesday, September 4

Kick in the Head productions presents Three Men in a Boat, at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £11 from www.louthriverheadtheatre.com



Thursday, September 5

Sutton Rail Group in St Clements Church Hall, Sutton on Sea, 7pm - 9pm.

Saturday, September 7

Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Churches Festival. Various venues. Visit www.lincswoldsandcoastchurches.org for details or pick up a brochure.

Sunday, September 8

Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Churches Festival. Various venues. Visit www.lincswoldsandcoastchurches.org for details or pick up a brochure.

Friday, September 13

Live music: Steve Harley Acoustic Trio at Louth Town Hall. Tickets 01507 354336 or www.louthtownhall.co.uk



Saturday September 14 and Sunday September 15

Heritage Open Weekend. For full details visit www. heritagelincolnshire.org/heritage-open-days



Thursday, September 19

Live music: Sinfonia Viva in concert in St James’ Church, Louth, 7.30pm. Tickets £8, (£25 family and friends offer) from visit www.sinfoniaviva.co.uk or 0333 666 3366.