What’s on in the Louth Leader area

Wednesday,October 23

Free entry throughout October to Louth Museum. Donations welcome.

Comedy play: Dracula - One Bloody Fang After Another, at Louth Navigation Warehouse. Tickets: 01472 870935 or www.hambledonproductions.com

Thursday, October 24

Circus Skills Workshop (Age 7+) at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 10am - 3pm. Limited places. Cost £15. Book on 01507 600350.

Saturday, October 26

Gardening Group coffee morning, Meridale Centre, Sutton on Sea, 10am

Trinity Art Group annual art exhibition at Spout Yard Gallery, Louth, 2pm - 4pm. Runs until November 10. Details: 07908 677080

Autumn Light Festival at Spout Yard Park, Louth, 5pm - 7pm.

Sunday, October 27

Craft and Gift Fair at the Meridale Centre, Sutton on Sea, 10am - 4pm.

Monday, October 28

Louth Film Club at Playhouse Cinema, 7.30pm. A Man Called Ove (15). Details: www.louthfilmclub.com

Tuesday, October 29

Comedy play: Dracula - One Bloody Fang After Another, at Meridale Centre, Sutton on Sea. Tickets £8 from 01507 441481, 01472 870935 or www.hambledonproductions.com

Wednesday, October 30

Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe Carnival AGM in Sutton Social Club, Trusthorpe Road, 7pm.

Friday, November 1

Louth and District Help for Homeless Annual General Meeting, Trinity Centre, Eastgate, Louth, 6pm. All welcome.

Saturday, November 2

Requiem in a Day choral workshop at St James’s Church, Louth, 9.30am - 5.30pm. Cost £20. Book on www.matthewcoleridge.com/louth

Requiem in a Day concert performance in St James’s Church, Louth, 7pm. Tickets £10, as above.

Live music: Showaddywaddy at Louth Town Hall, 7pm for 7.30pm. Tickets £20 via www.louthtownhall.co.uk

Live music: Tell Tale Tusk at North Thoresby Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £8 from North Thoresby Post Office, 01472 840068 or 07735 048233.

Live theatre: Bad Apple Theatre presents The Frozen Roman at Alford Corn Exchange, 8pm. Tickets £10 and £7.50 from 01507 463666 or JB Flower Designs, Alford.

Saturday, November 9

Louth WEA day school: The Poetry of John Keats (1795-1821), in The Salvation Army Hall, Church Street, Louth, 2pm-4pm. Cost £6. Booking essential on www.wea.org.uk/east-midlands or 0300 303 3464. Ref C2341568

Music through the decades and buffet supper at North Cotes Village Hall. Tickets £7 and £3.50 from htracey177@gmail.com or 07511 899804

Remembrance Concert, with Alford Silver Band and The Elizabethan Singers, at St Wilfrid’s Church, Alford, 7.30pm. Tickets £7 and £5 from 01507 466330

Saturday, November 16

Charity Christmas Fayre at Great Carlton Village Hall, 10am - 4pm. Proceeds to Riding for the Disabled.

Open day, coffee and cake, Healing and Tarot Card Readings at Louth Spiritual Community Centre, 9A Mercer Row, 10am - 2pm. All welcome. Details: 07553 275515.

Ludford WI coffee morning at The White Hart, Ludford, 11am - 1pm.

Friday, November 22

Charity Live music event at The Priory Hotel, Louth. Headliner: Katherine Priddy. Tickets £10 from Off The Beaten Tracks, Aswell Street or projectmusic500@gmail.com

Saturday, November 23

North Thoresby and District WI Christmas Coffee Morning, in North Thoresby Village Hall, 10am - noon.