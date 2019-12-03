What’s on in the Louth Leader area

To have your event featured in our free listing, email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Don’t miss out on letting people know about any special seasonal events coming up.

Send details in to us here at the Louth Leader in plenty of time for inclusion in our free listing

We would also ask those who have regular weekly entries to let us know if and when these will be running over the Christmas and New Year period.

Wednesday, December 4

Artisan Craft Fair in Trusthorpe Village Hall, 10am - 3pm.

Allegro Appassionato concert in Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring a seasonal show, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.

Thursday, December 5

Sing Out Christmas Afternoon Tea Concert at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 2.30pm. Tickets £6.50 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverhead theatre.com

Friday, December 6

Christmas Tree Festival at St James’s Church, Louth, 10.30am - 4pm. Free admission.

Louth Playgoers present: Christmas at the Riverhead, 7.30pm. Tickets £9.50 and £6 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com

Saturday, December 7

Christmas Fayre at Legbourne Community Centre, 10am - noon. In aid of All Saints Church. Admission free.

Craft Fair at The Enterprise Hall, Sutton on Sea, 10am - 2pm.

Christmas Extravaganza in Mablethorpe.

Christmas Coffee Morning at Mablethorpe Coastal Centre, 10am - 1pm. In aid of Mablethorpe Carnival.

Festive Market in Mablethorpe High Street, 10am - 4pm.

Christmas fair in the Conoco Room, Louth Library, 10.30am - 12.30pm. In aid of Kathy’s Kat and Kitten Rescue. Admission 50p, including refreshments. Raffle proceeds to an ovarian cancer charity.

Christmas Tree Festival at St James’s Church, Louth, 10.30am - 4pm. Free admission.

Louth WEA day course in ConocoPhillips Room, Louth Library, 2pm - 4pm. Simon Tomson - ‘Thus Passes the Glory of the World’ (decoding Latin inscriptions). Cost £5, including refreshments. Book at www.wea.org.uk/east-midlands or call 0300 303 3464. Ref: C2341923.

Louth Playgoers present: Christmas at the Riverhead, 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets £9.50 and £6 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriver headtheatre.com

Christmas Bingo at Great Carlton Village Hall. Doors open 6pm.

Alford Silver Band Christmas concert in Alford Corn Exchange, 7.30pm. Admission free.

Sunday, December 8

Christmas Tree Festival at St James’s Church, Louth, 11.30am - 4pm. Free admission.

Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 11am - 4pm.

Monday, December 9

Louth Film Club screening Scrooge (1951) starring Alastair Sim, 7.30pm at the Playhouse Cinema, Louth. LFC members £5, standard cinema prices non-members and concessions.

Louth Group of WIs Carol Service in St James’s Church, 7.30pm.

Tuesday, December 10

Hambledon Productions presents: Christmas with Steptoe and Son, at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £12 and £10 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverhead theatre.com

Thursday, December 12

Santa’s Christmas Countdown at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7pm. Tickets £9 and £7 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com

Louth & District Gardening Club meeting, at Bowls Club, Birch Road Louth LN11 8DU, 7.30pm. Speaker: Alan Clements - Cascades Gardens.

Friday, December 13

Sutton on Sea Christmas Extravaganza 4pm - 8pm.

Withern Chapel Christmas Tree Festival - A Celebration of Light. Open 6pm, concert by Decibelles 7pm - 8pm. Admission £3, including tea/coffee and mince pie.

Saturday, December 14

Withern Chapel Christmas Tree Festival - A Celebration of Light, 10am - 2pm. Admission £3, including tea/coffee and mince pie.

Live music: Steve Walker’s Big Swing Band - In The Christmas Mood, at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £13.50 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com

Withern Singers and Brass tacks in concert at Withern Chapel, 7.30pm. Admission £6, including buffet supper.

Sunday, December 15

Sand Racing on Mablethorpe North Beach, 9am.

Carol Service at Great Carlton Church, 3pm.

The Overboard Church presents: Carols by the Sea at The Dunes, Mablethorpe, 5pm. In aid of the Mablethorpe Carnival. Info: 07872 939841.

Quiz night at Great Carlton Village Hall. Starts 7pm. £1 entry. In aid of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Louth Chamber Choir presents: A Feast of Music for Advent and Christmas, in St James’s Church, Louth, 7.30pm. Admission by programme, available from members of the choir or at the door. More details: www.spanglefish.com.louthchamberchoir

Monday, December 16

Vienna Festival Ballet presents: The Nutcracker at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 2.30pm. Tickets £20 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com (7pm performance sold out; call for returns).

Rotary presents: Carols with Alford Silver Band and Women in Song at The Dunes, Mablethorpe, 7pm.

Wednesday, December 18

The Phoenix Singers Christmas Concert at Holy Trinity Church, Louth, 7.30pm. Tickets £7.50, including light seasonal refreshments. Call 01472 398501 for tickets and information.

Saturday, December 21

Razzle, Dazzle, Glitz and Glam Christmas Show at The Enterprise Hall, Sutton on Sea, 7pm. Tickets £12, including fish supper, mince pies and mulled wine. Call: 01507 441948.

Monday, December 23

Cinema: Miracle on 34th Street, at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 2pm. Tickets £6 and £4 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com

Saturday, December 28

Live music: 3 Parts Gone at Louth Jazz Club, Queen Street. An evening of nostalgic Rock n Roll favourites. Tickets £6 from 01507 354464 or www.louthjazzclub.org.uk