What’s on in the Louth Leader area

Wednesday, January 22

Evening of mediumship with Paul Humphries at The Stables, Maltby le Marsh. Tickets £15. Restaurant reservations available. Call 01507 451061.

Thursday, January 23

Winter fashion show at The Meridale, Sutton on Sea, 6.30pm for 7pm. Admission £4, under 14s free.

Live music: Louth Blues Club presents ‘Brams Scratch Band’ at The Millers Daughter, Louth, 7.30pm. Admission £5.

Friday, January 24

Weekly: Digital Drop-in at Mablethorpe Library, 10am - noon.

Jobs Fair and Advice Day at The Dunes, Mablethorpe, 10.30am - 2.30pm.

Saturday, January 25

Table top sale and coffee morning at Fulstow Village Hall, 10am - noon. In aid of St Lawrence Church. Tables £5; call 01507 363720.

Weekly: Digital Drop-in at Mablethorpe Library, 10am - noon.

Sterling silver stacking ring class at Alford Craft Centre, 10.30am - 2.30pm. Limited places. Details and bookings: www.alfordcraftmarket.co.uk or call 01507 463341 (daytime).

Opening of the 2020 Wishing Well Appeal in aid of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, 11am at The Bacchus, Sutton on Sea. Take along your small change.

Barmpot Theatre, Lincolnshire One Venues, Magna Vitae and Little Angel Theatre present ‘Nature Elly’ at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 11am. Puppet show for 2 to 5-year-olds and their grown ups. Tickets £4, including a drink, from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com

New Perspectives & Unicorn Theatre present: The Wolf, The Duck & The Mouse at Great Carlton Village Hall, 2pm. Details: 01507 450202.

Ludford Village Hall open afternoon, 2pm - 4pm. Sharing history of the village, families and homes.

Chinese New Year celebration at The Louth Hotel, Mablethorpe, (ticket only event) 7.30pm for 8pm. Thai buffet. Tickets £12 from The Louth. In aid of local charities.

Sunday, January 26

Sand racing on North Beach, Mablethorpe, 9am. Details: 01205 722923 or www.sandrace.co.uk

10am Communion at Scamblesby Church.

Charity quiz night at The Carltons Social Club, Great Carlton Village Hall, 7pm. In aid of LIVES.

Monday, January 27

Fitness: Food: Friends session at The Meridale, Sutton on Sea, 10am - noon. Exercise and well-being hints.

Weekly: whist drive at the Enterprise, Sutton on Sea, 1.45pm.

Weekly: Family History Group at Mablethorpe Library, 2.45pm - 4.45pm.

Tuesday, January 28

Sewing, Knitting and Crochet group at Alford Craft Market Centre, 10.30am - 1.30pm. £2 per person. Take your own project or start a new one with tutors’ help. No need to book.

Louth Naturalists’, Antiquarian & Literary Society in the Conoco-Phillips Room, Louth Library, 7.30pm. Speaker: Dave Start - Abbeys of the Witham Vale.

Wednesday, January 29

Coffee morning at The Meridale, Sutton on Sea, with the Friendship Group, 10.30am - 12.30pm.

Thursday, January 30

Bring a Gift coffee morning, at St Barnabas Louth Hospice, Grimsby Road, Louth, 10am - noon. Take along any unwanted gifts to support future raffles and tombolas and enjoy a morning of tea, coffee and cakes.

Lifeboat Guild coffee morning at the Enterprise, Sutton on Sea, 10am - noon. (note earlier start time).

Open day at Mablethorpe College Clip (opposite the Co-op, Seacroft Road), noon - 4pm.

Friday, January 31

Fused glass workshop at Alford Craft Centre, 10.30am - 12.30pm. Details and bookings: www.alfordcraft market.co.uk or call 01507 463341 (daytime only).

Live music: Kathryn Roberts & Sean Lakeman in concert at Alford Corn Exchange, 7.30pm. Details: 01507 463666.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, Louth Area Group in Nichol Hill Methodist Church, Louth, 7.30pm. Speaker: Tammy Smalley, Head of LWT Conservation - ‘The Sea and Me’. Entry, including refreshments, £2.50; children free.

Saturday, February 1

Mablethorpe Carnival coffee morning at the Coastal Centre, Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, 10am - 1pm.

Craft fair at The Enterprise, Sutton on Sea, 10am - 2pm.

Funky Faces children’s pottery at Alford Craft Market Centre, 10.30am - 12.30pm. Details and bookings: www.alfordcraftmarket.co.uk or call 01507 463341 (daytime only).

Live music: Los Pacaminos featuring Paul Young at Louth Town Hall. Doors 7pm, music 8pm. Tickets online via www.louthtownhall.co.uk, call 01507 354336 or email louthtownhall @btinternet.com. Also at Off the Beaten Tracks, Aswell Street, Louth, 01507 607677.

Sunday, February 2

Tea dance at Alford Corn Exchange, 2pm - 4.30pm. Admission £5, including tea, coffee and cake.

Make a Valentine’s love hearts stained glass light catcher at Alford Craft Market Centre, 2.30pm - 5pm. Cost £33. Tools and materials included. Details and bookings: www.alfordcraftmarket.co.uk or call 01507 463341 (daytime only).

Monday, February 3

Live music: Jazz at the Masons Arms, Louth, fronted by singer Shannon Reilly. Doors open 7pm. Admission £7.

Louth Film Club at The Playhouse Cinema, Cannon Street, 7.30pm. Screening: Woman at War (subtitled, Cert 12). Details: www.louthfilmclub.com

Tuesday, February 4

Louth Naturalists’, Antiquarian & Literary Society in the Conoco-Phillips Room, Louth Library, 7.30pm. Speaker: Joe Willisch - My New Life in England.

Wednesday, February 5

Monthly quilting club at Alford Craft Centre, 10.30am - 3.30pm. Details: www.alfordcraftmarket.co.uk or call 01507 463341 (daytime).

Allegro Appassionato concert at Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring Spire Federation CE primary schools, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.

Ludford WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. The Kimono - Jenny Ichikawa.

Friday, February 7

Pin loom weaving workshop (beginners) at Alford Craft Centre, 10.30am - 1.30pm. Limited places. Details and bookings: www.alfordcraftmarket.co.uk or call 01507 463341 (daytime).

Live music: The Hoochie Coochie Club hosts Giles Robson at the Conservative Working Mens Club, Queen Street, Louth. Doors 7.15pm. Advance tickets £14 from Off The Beaten Tracks in Louth or www.seetickets.com ; £16 on the door

Saturday, February 8

Live music: The Stones Tribute at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £21 (Theatrecards £19.50) from 01507 600350 or www.Louthriverheadtheatre.com

Sunday, February 9

Sand racing on North Beach, Mablethorpe, 9am. Details: 01205 722923 or www.sandrace.co.uk

Afternoon concert by Phil Kelsall MBE on the Compton Organ, Louth Town Hall. Ticket only event, £7 from 01472 812490 or www.nltops.co.uk