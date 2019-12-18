What’s on in the Louth, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea area

To have your event included in our free listing, send the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Wednesday, December 18

Carols with The Gospellers at The Green Man, Scamblesby, 7.30pm.

The Phoenix Singers Christmas Concert at Holy Trinity Church, Louth, 7.30pm. Tickets £7.50, including light seasonal refreshments. Call 01472 398501 for tickets and information.

Thursday, December 19

Messy Play at Mablethorpe Library, 10.30am - 11am.

Christmas Cracker at The Meridale, Sutton on Sea, 6pm - 8pm. Charity stalls and Santa.

7.30pm Carols For All – A Carol Service for all the town at St James’s Church, Louth.

Friday, December 20

Crafty Fun, with free goody bag, at Mablethorpe Library, 10am -

11am.

6pm Carol Service at North Thoresby Church.

Saturday, December 21

Razzle, Dazzle, Glitz and Glam Christmas Show at The Enterprise Hall, Sutton on Sea, 7pm. Tickets £12, including fish supper, mince pies and mulled wine. Call: 01507 441948.

Louth Choral Society present: Sing Noel in St James’s Church, Louth, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 (including 1 child free); Under 18 - £5 from Eve & Ranshaw, Market Place, Louth and on-line via www.ticketsource.co.uk

Sunday December 22

9.30am Service at Somersby Church.

10am Communion at Stenigot Church.

10.30am Carol Service at St Peter’s Methodist Church, Mablethorpe.

10.30am Carol Service at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Mablethorpe.

4pm Carol Service at North Somercotes Church, with music from Louth Wind Orchestra.

6pm Carol Service at Welton le Wold Church.

6pm Carol Service at South Elkington Church.

6pm Carol Service at Binbrook Church.

6pm Carols by Candlelight at Hope House, Mablethorpe.

6.30pm Carol Service with Alford Silver Band at Sutton on Sea Methodist Church.

Monday, December 23

Cinema: Miracle on 34th Street, at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 2pm. Tickets £6 and £4 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com

7pm Carol Service at Little Grimsby Church.

2.30pm Carol and Crib Service at Huttoft Village Hall.

Christmas Eve (December 24)

3pm Christingle at North Thoresby Church.

3pm Crib Service at Scamblesby Church.

3.30pm Crib Service at St Michael’s Church, Louth.

4pm Carols at the Crib at St James’s Church, Louth.

4pm Crib Service at Grainthorpe Church.

6pm Procession and Blessing of the Crib at St Michael’s Church, Louth.

6pm Vigil Mass at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Mablethorpe.

6pm Carols Around the Tree at Donington on Bain Church.

6.30pm Carols by Candlelight at South Ormsby Church.

9.30pm Communion at North Somercotes Church.

11.15pm Christmas Service at Trusthorpe Methodist Church.

11.30pm Communion at St Clement’s Church, Sutton on Sea.

11.30pm Communion at Ludborough Church.

11.30pm Communion Service at St Peter’s Church, Trusthorpe.

11.30pm Communion Service at St Mary’s Church, Mablethorpe.

11.30pm Communion at North Thoresby Church.

11.30pm Midnight Eucharist of Christmas at St James’s Church, Louth.

11.30pm Midnight Mass on Burgh on Bain Church.

Christmas Day (December 25)

9.30am Communion at Stewton Church.

9.30am Communion at Anderby Church.

10am Short Christmas Day Service at Sutton on Sea Methodist Church.

10am Communion at Marshchapel Church.

10am Christmas Day Communion Service at St James’s Church, Louth.

10am Christmas Day Service at Mablethorpe Methodist Church.

10.30am Family Service at Hope House, Mablethorpe.

11am Holy Communion at Welton le Wold

11am Holy Communion at South Elkington Church.

11.30am Christmas Day Mass at Mablethorpe Catholic Church.

Saturday, December 28

Live music: 3 Parts Gone at Louth Jazz Club, Queen Street. An evening of nostalgic rock n roll favourites. Tickets £6 from 01507 354464 or www.louthjazzclub.org.uk

Looking ahead...

From January 10, 2020

Aladdin at the Louth Riverhead Theatre. Runs to January 19 (no performances Monday, January 13, and Tuesday, January 14). Weeknights 7pm, Saturdays 1pm and 6pm, Sundays 11am and 4pm.

Tickets 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com