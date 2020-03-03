What’s on in the Louth, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea Leader areas

To have your event included in our free listing, send the details to: dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Wednesday, March 4

Book sale at Louth Library. Runs to March 14 during the library’s usual opening times.

Weekly: Coffee morning, church lounge at Louth Eastgate Union Church (opposite Morrisons) 10am - noon. Details: eastgateunion.com

Artisan Craft Fair in Trusthorpe Village Hall, 10am - 3pm.

Weekly: A Good Yarn at Louth Trinity Centre, Eastgate, 10.30am - noon. Informal get together of like minded people who knit, stitch or crochet or who want to learn how to. Drop in any time.

Singing by Heart at Mablethorpe Salvation Army, 10.30am, with refreshments. Details: 07407 752131.

Lent Lunch at the coffee shop, St James’s Church, Louth, noon - 1.30pm. Donations are asked, which will go to charity.

Allegro Appassionato concert at Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring pianist John Elliot, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.

Weekly: Dementia Cafe at Trinity Centre, Louth, 2pm - 4pm. Chat, activities, refreshments.

Thursday, March 5

World Book day: Book character treasure hunt at Louth Library.

Weekly: Toddlers at Church House, St James, Louth, 10am - 11am. Details: from the Rectory on 01507 603213.

Weekly: Messy Morning at Mablethorpe Library - for children, parents and carers , 10.30am - 11am.

Weekly: Craft & Chatter at St James’s Church. Louth, 10.30am - 12.30pm.

Weekly: Women in Song at St Clement’s Hall, Sutton on Sea, 2pm - 4pm. Details: 01507 441560.

Andante Live Afternoon Tea at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 2.30pm. Tickets £6.50 from 01507 600350 or louthriverheadtheatre.com

Live music: Times Are a-Changin’ presented by Andante Live at Riverhead Theatre, Louth, 7.30pm. Tickets £11.50 (as above).

Quiz night with John Marshall at The Stables, Maltby le Marsh, 8pm. Details: 01507 451062.

Friday, March 6

Weekly: Digital Drop-in at Mablethorpe Library, 10am - noon.

10am World Day of Prayer at St Clement’s Church, Sutton on Sea.

Craft morning at The Blitz, Mablethorpe, 10am.

Growing Talk Tinies launch event at Mablethorpe Library, 10am - 11am. Details: 01507 479412.

Weekly: Fish on Friday at Louth Trinity Centre, Eastgate, 10.30am - 2pm. Read the papers, chat, play cards or board games and enjoy the company of others. Order your fish and chips by midday on the day. Serving up from 12.30pm. No need to book in advance. Cost £4.50 per person, to include meal, refreshments and a ticket for the raffle.

Weekly: Palms Tai Chi Club at Mablethorpe Community Hall, 11.30am - 1pm.

4pm World Day of Prayer service at St Mary’s Church, Upgate, Louth.

Shadowing Hank at Riverhead Theatre, Louth, 7.30pm. Tickets £12.50 from 01507 600350 or louthriverheadtheatre.com

Saturday, March 7

Table top sale at Mumby Church, 10am - 2pm.

Coffee morning at The Coastal Centre, Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, from 10am. In aid of the Mablethorpe Carnival.

Weekly: Digital Drop-in at Mablethorpe Library, 10am - noon.

Artisan craft fair at Mablethorpe Community Hall, 10am - 3pm.

Sunday, March 8

Sand racing on North Beach, Mablethorpe, 8.30am. www. sandrace.co.uk

Rumble in the jumble at The Bltiz, Mablethorpe, 9am.

Organist Cameron Lloyd in concert at Louth Town Hall. Doors 2pm; concert 2.30pm. Admission £6. Details: 01472 812490 or www.nltops.co.uk

Monday, March 9

Weekly: Whist drive at the Enterprise, Sutton on Sea, 1.45pm.

Weekly: Family History Group at Mablethorpe Library, 2.45pm - 4.45pm.

Weekly: The Coastal Community Chorus at St Mary’s Church Hall, Mablethorpe, 7pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07748 464880.

Tuesday, March 10

Weekly: Sewing, Knitting & Crochet Group Tuesday at Alford Craft Market, 10.30am - 1.30pm. £2 per person. Take your own project or start a new one with the help of tutors. Includes, tea, coffee and biscuits. No need to book.

Weekly: Sequence dance 2pm - 4pm at Mablethorpe Community Centre, Stanley Avenue. Step by step dancing. Details: 07979 497197.

Louth Naturalists’, Antiquarian & Literary Society in the Conoco-Phillips Room, Louth Library, 7.30pm. Speaker: Stuart Sizer - Shipbuilders of Louth.

Wednesday, March 11

Lent Lunch at the coffee shop, St James’s Church, Louth, noon - 1.30pm. Donations are asked, which will go to charity.

Allegro Appassionato concert at Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring Pete Hayselden as Shanty Jack, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.

Caring Group at St Clement’s Church Hall, Sutton on Sea, 2pm - 4pm. Speaker: Our life in karting. Info: 01507 622852.

Sutton on Sea Residents Association AGM in The Bacchus, 7pm.

Louth Playgoers presents: The Thrill of Love at the Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Opening night special, all tickets £5.50, from 01507 600350 or louthriverheadtheatre.com

Thursday, March 12

Louth Playgoers presents: The Thrill of Love at the Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £9.50, under 18s £5, from 01507 600350 or louthriverheadtheatre.com

Friday, March 13

Louth branch of the RNLI lifeboat charity coffee morning in the ConocoPhillips Room, Louth Library, 10am - noon.

Ladies Pamper Evening at The Coastal Centre, Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, 7pm - 10pm. Tickets £10. In aid of Mablethorpe Carnival.

Louth Playgoers presents: The Thrill of Love at the Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £9.50, under 18s £5, from 01507 600350 or louthriverheadtheatre.com

Saturday, March 14

Open House coffee morning at Sutton on Sea Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Coffee morning at The Meridale, from 10am. For the Friends of Sutton on Sea.

Louth Playgoers presents: The Thrill of Love at the Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £9.50, under 18s £5, from 01507 600350 or louthriverheadtheatre.com

Sunday, March 15

Volunteers Day at Lincolnshire Wolds Railway, Ludborough, 11am - 3pm. See the work being done to keep the railway on the move. (No trains running).

Treasure Hunt, organised by Louth Wildlife Watch for Children, in Hubbard’s Hills, Louth. Meet near Hubbard’s Hills cafe, 2pm. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free event. Details: 01507 605158.

Monday, March 16

Louth Film Club at The Playhouse Cinema, Cannon Street, Louth 7.30pm. Screening: Bait. Details: www.louthfilmclub.com

Wednesday, March 18

Spring Basket Workshop at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7pm. Cost £20. Book on 01507 600350.

Saturday, March 21

Coffee morning at St Margaret’s, Huttoft, 10am.

Table top sale at The Enterprise, Sutton on Sea, 10am - 2pm. Book a table with Margaret on 01507 446206.

Orwell - by his son, at Louth Library, 2pm. Fee: £5 includes refreshments. Starts at 2pm. For more information see www.spanglefish.com/wealouthbranch. Tickets also available on the door.

Dancing in the Dunes with Spirit of the Marsh, at The Dunes, Mablethorpe, 2pm - 11.30pm.

Zebra Express presents: A Night to Remember at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £15 from 01507 600350 or louthriverheadtheatre.com

Sunday, March 22

Sand racing on North Beach, Mablethorpe, 8.30am. www. sandrace.co.uk

Arts and Craft fair at The Meridale, Sutton on Sea, 10am.

Lambing and Mothering Sunday Service at Nut Tree Farm, Fotherby, 3pm.