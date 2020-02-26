What’s on in the Louth, Mablethorpe & Sutton on Sea Leader area

To have your event included in our free listing, send the details to: dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Wednesday, February 26

Weekly: Coffee morning, church lounge at Louth Eastgate Union Church (opposite Morrisons) 10am - noon. Details: eastgateunion.com

Weekly: A Good Yarn at Louth Trinity Centre, Eastgate, 10.30am - noon. Informal get together of like minded people who knit, stitch or crochet or who want to learn how to. Drop in any time.

Rumble in the Jumble at The Blitz, Mablethorpe, 12.30pm.

Allegro Appassionato concert at Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring The Katriane Duo, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.

Weekly: Dementia Cafe at Trinity Centre, Louth, 2pm - 4pm. Chat, activities, refreshments.

Caring Group at St Clement’s Church Hall, Sutton on Sea, 2pm - 4pm. Info: 01507 622852.

Flower workshop at North Thoresby Village Hall 7pm - 9pm. £20. Booking essential: 07913 814536.

Choral Eucharist at Louth St James, 7.30pm, including performance of Allegri’s Miserere.

Thursday, February 27

Lifeboat Guild coffee morning at The Enterprise, Sutton on Sea, 10am - noon. £1 entry includes refreshments.

Weekly: Toddlers at Church House, St James, Louth, 10am - 11am. Details: from the Rectory on 01507 603213.

Weekly: Messy Morning at Mablethorpe Library - for children, parents and carers , 10.30am - 11am.

Weekly: Craft & Chatter at St James’s Church. Louth, 10.30am - 12.30pm.

Launch of touch-screen collection of local images at Mablethorpe Library, 2pm.

Weekly: Women in Song at St Clement’s Hall, Sutton on Sea, 2pm - 4pm. Details: 01507 441560.

2pm Beetle Drive, Meridale Residents Association, Sutton on Sea

Live music: The Hoochie Coochie Club presents The Blues Boy Kings, Blindeye, at The Millers Daughter, Louth. Doors 7.30pm. Entry £5.

Friday, February 28

Weekly: Digital Drop-in at Mablethorpe Library, 10am - noon.

Community Coffee Morning and paperback exchange at The Plough, Binbrook, 10.30am-noon.

Weekly: Fish on Friday at Louth Trinity Centre, Eastgate, 10.30am - 2pm. Read the papers, chat, play cards or board games and enjoy the company of others. Order your fish and chips by midday on the day. Serving up from 12.30pm. No need to book in advance. Cost £4.50 per person, to include meal, refreshments and a ticket for the raffle.

Book signing by bestselling local author Nick Louth at Boyes, Mercer Row, Louth, 11am-1pm.

Weekly: Palms Tai Chi Club at Mablethorpe Community Hall, 11.30am - 1pm.

Live music: The Blues Band - 40th anniversary tour, at Louth Town Hall. Doors open 7pm; music from 8pm. Tickets from www.louthtownhall.co.uk, 01507 354336 or louthtownhall@btinternet.com and Off the Beaten Tracks, Aswell Street, Louth (01507 607677)

An Evening of Clairvoyance with spiritualist medium Steve Holbrook at Alford Corn Exchange, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from JB Flower Designs, South St, Alford 01507 463666 or on the door on the night.

Louth Area Group of Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust meeting in Nichol Hill Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Speaker: Steve Lovell - Wildlife Spectacles. Entry, including refreshments, £2.50; children free.

Live theatre: Choice Grenfell at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £12 from 01507 600350 or louthriverheadtheatre.com

Saturday, February 29

Weekly: Digital Drop-in at Mablethorpe Library, 10am - noon.

Craft Fayre at Meridale, Sutton on Sea, from 10.30am.

Quiz fun night at Louth Riverhead Theatre. Teams of up to 6. Bar open. £2 per person. Snacks available.

Hambledon Productions present: ‘Dracula: One Bloody Fang After Another’ at the Navigation Warehouse, Louth, 7.30pm. Tickets £8.50 (4 for £30), from www.hambledonproductions.com or 01472 870935.

Monday, March 2

Weekly: Whist drive at the Enterprise, Sutton on Sea, 1.45pm.

Weekly: Family History Group at Mablethorpe Library, 2.45pm - 4.45pm.

Live music: Djanco, featuring Andy Aitchison on violin, at The Masons Arms, Louth. Doors 7pm. Admission £7.

Weekly: The Coastal Community Chorus at St Mary’s Church Hall, Mablethorpe, 7pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07748 464880.

Louth Film Club at The Playhouse Cinema, Cannon Street, Louth 7.30pm. Screening: Pain and Glory (subtitled). Tickets £5 LFC members, standard cinema prices non-members. Details: www.louthfilmclub.com .

Tuesday, March 3

Weekly: Sewing, Knitting & Crochet Group Tuesday at Alford Craft Market, 10.30am - 1.30pm. £2 per person. Take your own project or start a new one with the help of tutors. Includes, tea, coffee and biscuits. No need to book.

Weekly: Sequence dance 2pm - 4pm at Mablethorpe Community Centre, Stanley Avenue. Step by step dancing. Details: 07979 497197.

Auditions for ‘At the Wake’, at the Riverhead Theatre, Louth, 7pm. Details on the theatre’s Facebook page.

Louth Naturalists’, Antiquarian & Literary Society Ottaway Lecture in the Conoco-Phillips Room, Louth Library, 7.30pm. Speaker: Stuart Crooks - A Floral Discovery: The Life and Botanical Artistry of Miss May Lane-Clapon.

Wednesday, March 4

Artisan Craft Fair in Trusthorpe Village Hall, 10am - 3pm.

Lent Lunch at the coffee shop, St James’s Church, Louth, noon - 1.30pm. Donations are asked, which will go to charity.

Allegro Appassionato concert at Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring pianist John Elliot, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.

Thursday, March 5

World Book day: Book character treasure hunt at Louth Library.

Andante Live Afternoon Tea at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 2.30pm. Tickets £6.50 from 01507 600350 or louthriverheadtheatre.com .

Live music: Times Are a-Changin’ presented by Andante Live at Riverhead Theatre, Louth, 7.30pm. Tickets £11.50 (as above).

Friday, March 6

10am World Day of Prayer at St Clement’s Church, Sutton on Sea.

4pm World Day of Prayer service at St Mary’s Church, Upgate, Louth.

Shadowing Hank at Riverhead Theatre, Louth, 7.30pm. Tickets £12.50 from 01507 600350 or louthriverheadtheatre.com

Saturday, March 7

Table top sale at Mumby Church, 10am - 2pm.

Sunday, March 8

Sand racing on North Beach, Mablethorpe, 8.30am. www. sandrace.co.uk

Tuesday, March 10

Louth Naturalists’, Antiquarian & Literary Society in the Conoco-Phillips Room, Louth Library, 7.30pm. Speaker: Stuart Sizer - Shipbuilders of Louth.

Wednesday, March 11

Lent Lunch at the coffee shop, St James’s Church, Louth, noon - 1.30pm. Donations are asked, which will go to charity.

Allegro Appassionato concert at Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring Pete Hayselden as Shanty Jack, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.

Caring Group at St Clement’s Church Hall, Sutton on Sea, 2pm - 4pm. Speaker: Our life in karting. Info: 01507 622852.

Louth Playgoers presents: The Thrill of Love at the Riverhead Theatre. Opening night special , all tickets £5.50, from 01507 600350 or louthriverheadtheatre.com

Thursday, March 12

Louth Playgoers presents: The Thrill of Love at the Riverhead Theatre. Runs to March 14. Tickets £9.50, under 18s £5, from 01507 600350 or louthriverheadtheatre.com

Sunday, March 15

Volunteers Day at Lincolnshire Wolds Railway, Ludborough, 11am - 3pm. See the work being done to keep the railway on the move. (no trains running).

Monday, March 16

Louth Film Club at The Playhouse Cinema, Cannon Street, Louth 7.30pm. Screening: Bait. Details: www.louthfilmclub.com