What’s on in the Mablethorpe and Louth Leader areas

Wednesday, February 19

Weekly: Coffee morning, church lounge at Louth Eastgate Union Church (opposite Morrisons) 10am - noon. Details: eastgateunion.com

Weekly: A Good Yarn at Louth Trinity Centre, Eastgate, 10.30am - noon. Informal get together of like minded people who knit, stitch or crochet or who want to learn how to. Drop in any time.

Rumble in the Jumble at The Blitz, Mablethorpe, 12.30pm.

Allegro Appassionato concert at Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring Claire Holdich - flute, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.

Weekly: Dementia Cafe at Trinity Centre, Louth, 2pm - 4pm. Chat, activities, refreshments.

Trusthorpe Village Hall Theatre Group presents: Little Red Riding Hood, 7pm. Tickets £4.50 and £3.50 from 01507 441203. Proceeds to village hall funds.

Thursday, February 20

Harry Potter Book Night event in Louth Library, 10am - 11.15am. Booking essential.

Weekly: Toddlers at Church House, St James, Louth, 10am - 11am. Details: from the Rectory on 01507 603213.

Weekly: Messy Morning at Mablethorpe Library - for children, parents and carers , 10.30am - 11am.

Weekly: Craft & Chatter at St James’s Church. Louth, 10.30am - 12.30pm.

Sutton and Trusthorpe Guild RNLI AGM at the Meridale, Sutton on Sea 2pm.

Community Fun Day at Mablethorpe Community Hall, 2pm - 5pm. Arts & crafts, circus skills, cooking. Admission free.

Weekly: Women in Song at St Clement’s Hall, Sutton on Sea, 2pm - 4pm. Details: 01507 441560.

Trusthorpe Village Hall Theatre Group presents: Little Red Riding Hood, 7pm. Ticket details as February 19.

Louth Concert Society presents: Finnish violinist Abel Puustinen, accompanied by Kumi Matsuo, at the Salvation Army Hall, Louth, 7.30pm. Tickets on the door.

Friday, February 21

Weekly: Digital Drop-in at Mablethorpe Library, 10am - noon.

Crafters morning at The Blitz, Mablethorpe, 10.30am.

Weekly: Fish on Friday at Louth Trinity Centre, Eastgate, 10.30am - 2pm. Read the papers, chat, play cards or board games and enjoy the company of others. Order your fish and chips by midday on the day. Serving up from 12.30pm. No need to book in advance. Cost £4.50 per person, to include meal, refreshments and a ticket for the raffle.

Weekly: Palms Tai Chi Club at Mablethorpe Community Hall, 11.30am - 1pm.

Trusthorpe Village Hall Theatre Group presents: Little Red Riding Hood, 7pm. Tickets £4.50 and £3.50 from 01507 441203. Proceeds to village hall funds.

24-hour table tennis marathon at Meridale, Sutton on Sea, from 7pm to 7pm Saturday.

North Thoresby Cinema Club in the village hall, 7.30pm. Screening: Green Book. Admission £2.50.

Saturday, February 22

24-hour table tennis marathon at Meridale, Sutton on Sea, until 7pm.

Weekly: Digital Drop-in at Mablethorpe Library, 10am - noon.

Trusthorpe Village Hall Theatre Group presents: Little Red Riding Hood, 1.30pm. Ticket details as February 19.

Louth WEA : Richard Grimes - Law And The Legal System. At the Conoco Phillips Room, Louth Library, 2pm - 4pm. Fee £5, including refreshments. Details and bookings: www.wea.org.uk/east-midlands or call 0300 303 3464.

New London Opera Group Spring Concert: Waltz Your Worries Away, at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £14.50 from 01507 600350 or louthriverheadtheatre.com .

Sunday, February 23

Sand racing on North Beach, Mablethorpe, 8.30am. www. sandrace.co.uk

Rumble in the Jumble at the Blitz, Mablethorpe, 9am.

Craft Fayre at Meridale, Sutton on Sea, from 10am.

Mablethorpe In Bloom beach clean, 10.30am, Seaview car park.

The 10th annual Snowdrop Festival at St Andrew’s Church, Utterby, 11am - 3pm. Homemade refreshments - hot soup, sausage rolls and cake.

Monday, February 24

Weekly: Whist drive at the Enterprise, Sutton on Sea, 1.45pm.

Weekly: Family History Group at Mablethorpe Library, 2.45pm - 4.45pm.

Weekly: The Coastal Community Chorus at St Mary’s Church Hall, Mablethorpe, 7pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07748 464880.

Tuesday, February 25

Community Coffee at St Andrew’s Church, Stewton, 10am - noon. In aid of their Kenyan Project.

Weekly: Sewing, Knitting & Crochet Group Tuesday at Alford Craft Market, 10.30am - 1.30pm. £2 per person. Take your own project or start a new one with the help of tutors. Includes, tea, coffee and biscuits.No need to book.

Weekly: Sequence dance 2pm - 4pm at Mablethorpe Community Centre, Stanley Avenue. Step by step dancing. Details: 07979 497197.

Louth Naturalists’, Antiquarian & Literary Society in the Conoco-Phillips Room, Louth Library, 7.30pm. Speaker: John Barker - Life in a Mare’s Nest.

Wednesday, February 26

Rumble in the Jumble at The Blitz, Mablethorpe, 12.30pm.

Allegro Appassionato concert at Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring The Katriane Duo, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.

Caring Group at St Clement’s Church Hall, Sutton on Sea, 2pm - 4pm. Info: 01507 622852.

Flower workshop at North Thoresby Village Hall 7pm - 9pm. £20. Booking essential: 07913 814536.

Thursday, February 27

Lifeboat Guild coffee morning at The Enterprise, Sutton on Sea, 10am - noon. £1 entry includes refreshments.

Launch of touch-screen collection of local images at Mablethorpe Library, 2pm.

2pm Beetle Drive, Meridale Residents Association, Sutton on Sea

Live music: The Hoochie Coochie Club presents The Blues Boy Kings, Blindeye, at The Millers Daughter, Louth. Doors 7.30pm. Entry £5.

Friday, February 28

Community Coffee Morning and paperback exchange at The Plough, Binbrook, 10.30am-noon.

Book signing by bestselling local author Nick Louth at Boyes, Mercer Row, Louth, 11am-1pm.

Live music: The Blues Band - 40th anniversary tour, at Louth Town Hall. Doors open 7pm; music from 8pm. Tickets from www.louthtownhall.co.uk, 01507 354336 or louthtownhall@btinternet.com and Off the Beaten Tracks, Aswell Street, Louth (01507 607677)

An Evening of Clairvoyance with spiritualist medium Steve Holbrook at Alford Corn Exchange, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from JB Flower Designs, South St, Alford 01507 463666 or on the door on the night.

Louth Area Group of Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust meeting in Nichol Hill Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Speaker: Steve Lovell - Wildlife Spectacles. Entry, including refreshments, £2.50; children free.

Saturday, February 29

Craft Fayre at Meridale, Sutton on Sea, from 10.30am.

Quiz fun night at Louth Riverhead Theatre. Teams of up to 6. Bar open. £2 per person. Snacks available.

Monday, March 2

Live music: Djanco, featuring Andy Aitchison on violin, at The Masons Arms, Louth. Doors 7pm. Admission £7.

Tuesday, March 3

Louth Naturalists’, Antiquarian & Literary Society Ottaway Lecture in the Conoco-Phillips Room, Louth Library, 7.30pm. Speaker: Stuart Crooks - A Floral Discovery: The Life and Botanical Artistry of Miss May Lane-Clapon.

Wednesday, March 4

Allegro Appassionato concert at Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring pianist John Elliot, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.

Thursday, March 5

Live music: Times Are a-Changin’ presented by Andante Live at Riverhead Theatre, Louth, 7.30pm. Tickets £11.50 from 01507 600350 or louthriverheadtheatre.com .

Friday, March 6

Shadowing Hank at Riverhead Theatre, Louth, 7.30pm. Tickets £12.50 from 01507 600350 or louthriverheadtheatre.com

Sunday, March 8

Sand racing on North Beach, Mablethorpe, 8.30am. www. sandrace.co.uk