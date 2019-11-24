Why not go wild this Christmas season at Gunby Hall

Enjoy a ‘Wild Christmas’ at Gunby Hall this festive season, with handcrafted flora and fauna galore.

The event will run daily from Saturday, November 30, to Sunday, December 15.

The event is set to get visitors into the Christmas spirit and promises to be a delight for all ages.

Dive into the ocean, meet lots of butterflies and bees, a giant peacock, funky fungi and explore the Arctic.

Have a magical wild Christmas adventure, like no other, with friends and family.

Most of the decorations on show have been handcrafted by Gunby’s staff and volunteer team.

The house will be open from 11am to 4pm during the Christmas openings.

Admission for adult members is £2.50, for adult non-members it is £9.25 (£1 for child members and for non-member children it’s £4.75).

Entry is free for the under 5s.

The Gunby Estate will also be hosting two festive music events.

On the afternoon of Saturday, December 14, visitors can enjoy a festive carol service in St Peter’s Church, which is located just outside the Gunby gardens.

The service starts at 3pm.

Then on the evening of the same day, there will be a concert of Christmas and seasonal songs called ‘ Rejoice and be Merry’ with singer Kate Witney and lute player Robert Foster, starting at 7pm.

Tickets cost £12.50 from Call 01754 890102.