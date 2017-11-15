Tribute to Pink Floyd at Lincoln theatre

A tribute band to Pink Floyd are coming to Lincoln, the former home of keyboardist in the band.

What The Floyd will be at New Theatre Royal Lincoln this Sunday, November 19, at 7.30pm.

The band are the brainchild of Australian guitarist and Pink Floyd authority Daniel Bowles.

What the Floyd will have audiences rocking out to classic hits from the iconic progressive rock group, Pink Floyd.

They have been playing to packed houses across the UK and this is their first trip to Lincoln, however Richard who plays the Keyboard in the band has lived in Lincoln so is very excited to be returning with his band.

The band has a reputation for a uniquely energetic and accurate recreation of the Floyd sound.

Using high technology and a fantastic light show, their set features all the hits, and a few rarities, including Another Brick in the Wall, Money, Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Wish You Were Here and Comfortably Numb.

What the Floyd’s mission is to capture the true sonic experience of an original Pink Floyd concert and prides itself on meticulous attention to sonic detail and breath-taking, energetic performances.

Escape the machine and take a trip back in musical time and space with this fantastic show at New Theatre Royal Lincoln.

To buy tickets, priced at £18, visit www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or 01522 519999.

Alternatively you can visit the box office at the theatre in Clasketgate to book.