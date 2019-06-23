Troubadours’ tales at Alford music night

An evening of entertainment comes to Alford next month bringing songs and stories from two well-travelled troubadours.

Winter Wilson - Kip Winter and Dave Wilson - will be in concert at the Corn Exchange on Friday, July 5.

This year alone they have performed all around the UK, completed their second tour of Australia, performed in Spain and will shortly set off to tour Canada, via Belgium.

Their show features songs from ‘Live & Unconventional’, the album recorded live on last year’s UK tour with folk rock legends Fairport Convention.

Their live performance sees them intersperse great songs, stunning harmonies and fine musicianship with often hilarious tales of life on the road.

Doors open on July 5 at 7.30pm for an 8pm start, with tickets £8 from JB Flower Designs, Alford, or via the Corn Exchange website.