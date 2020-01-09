Turn again to the Broadbent Theatre

Tickets are on sale now for the Lindsey Rural Players’ pantomime production - Dick Whittington.

Join Dick and his Cat on their madcap adventures, as Dick seeks his fame and fortune in a London, bedevilled by the sinister King Rat and his rabble of Revolting Rodents.

The Broadbent Theatre at Wickenby is the purr-fect intimate setting on a cold night, and great for lots of audience participation.

The show runs over three weekends, starting on Friday January 24; ends February 8.

Evening performances are at 7.30pm, with matinees at 3pm.

Tickets cost £10 and £9 (family £35) from www.broadbent. org or the box office on 01673 885500.