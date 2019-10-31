Widdicombe’s a ‘Bit Much’ in new show

King of gripes and star of Channel 4’s The Last Leg and Dave’s Hypothetical Josh Widdicombe is bringing his new stand-up tour ‘Bit Much…’ to Scunthorpe this weekend.

The show promises to be a very funny night of grumbles and jokes in which Josh will finally tackle the hot comedy topics of advent calendars, pesto and the closing time of his local park.

It is a show that will change your life and how you perceive your place in the world.

‘Bit Much....’ is at the Baths Hall this Sunday, November 3.

Doors open at 7pm, with the shoe starting at 8pm.

Tickets can be booked on line at www.scunthorpe theatres.co.uk