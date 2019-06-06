Young performers REACH out at Gunby

Enjoy an evening filled with enchanting music at the National Trust’s Gunby Hall later this month.

Following their sell-out concert in 2018, talented young performers Ana Elena Gheba on piano and Diana Amelian on violin, will be in concert on Thursday, June 20, starting at 7.30pm.

This year, also performing will be Maria Ionela Gheba on violin, making her debut at Gunby.

All three girls attend the prestigious George Georgescu Art and Music School in Tulcea, Romania.

The concert will raise funds for REACH (Romanian Emergency Aid and Community Help), a registered charity, based in Burgh le Marsh, which provides aid and volunteers to help underprivileged and handicapped people

Tickets cost £12.50 from Astrid.Gatenby@nationaltrust.org.uk or 01754 892991.