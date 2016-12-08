Fulstow burglars break into home through patio doors

Police are appealing for information after a property in Fulstow was targeted by burglars this week.

PCSO Sally Hewitt, from the Louth Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team, said that a home in North Way, Fulstow, was burgled between Saturday and Wednesday (December 3-7).

The burglars gained entry to the property by forcing open the rear patio doors.

If you have any information relating to this burglary, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 152 of December 7.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

PCSO Sally Hewitt said: “This is the second dwelling burglary in the Louth and rural area in the last two days.

“Please be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to Lincolnshire Police immediately on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”