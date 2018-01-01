Louth Leader

Calls for safer working on farms, as over 1,000 overhead power lines incidents are reported over five years

Louth Cattle Market.

Improvements are underway at Louth Cattle Market

Head teacher, Mr Paul Fox, with members of the School Council, who met with the Inspector.

Successful inspection for St Michael’s CE Primary School

Fire crew tackles car blaze in Binbrook

Louth and Tetford surgeries merger is still set to go ahead - without Coningsby

News

Iceland announces plastic-free packaging plan

County firefighters break all records with festive fundraising

An inquest into the death of Ervin Underdown was held at Crawley Coroner's Court on Friday (January 12)

Tetford woman really is top of the shop for fundraising

News
Update: Mablethorpe woman ‘was burgled’ when she sustained head injuries

News

Louth bowlers hit top gear as Stamford brushed aside

East Lincs Combination: Louth OB Reds stun high-flyers

Kerry Stainton was one of three Louth AC individual medalists at the county cross country championships EMN-180115-124919002

Louth Athletic Club in the medals at Lincolnshire Cross Country Championships

Devon Lowe on her way to second place in the Year 10/11 girls race EMN-181101-101125002

Louth cross country runners land district team titles

Louth Triathlon Club goes international

Ex-Louth CC batsman takes charge of Yorkshire CCC Women’s First XI

Louth Indoor Bowls Club pair forge ahead in midweek league

Louth football round-up: Reds and Town through in cup

Football

Inpatient is perhaps the pick of the January games

Console Corner: Four games to look out for in January

Themed backpacks have been introduced for young visitors to Lincoln Cathedral EMN-181001-114005001

Inspiration for young visitors to Lincoln Cathedral

The entire Batman Telltale series can be yours for free this month

Console Corner: Free games galore for January

Lifestyle

Nostalgia.

Nostalgia: Horncastle and District Photographic Society’s annual awards night

What happened this day in history - January 10 EMN-180901-152607001

What happened this day in history - January 10

The cost of hiring the same car on your family holiday can vary by up to 245% depending on where you are in the world. EMN-180501-100434001

Revealed: The cheapest and most expensive places to hire a car on your family holiday

Lifestyle

