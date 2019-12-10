ELDC approve McDonald’s and coffee shop in Louth

East Lindsey District Council has granted full planning permission for a McDonald’s restaurant and a drive-thru coffee shop to be built in Louth.

The application, which was announced in September, includes the erection of a single storey restaurant with drive-thru facility, erection of a coffee shop with drive-thru facility, provision of 73 car parking spaces, two electric vehicle charging bays and associated cycle parking, landscaping, vehicular access, and other associated works.

McDonald's and coffee shop application for Louth's Fairfield Industrial Estate.

The planning permission includes several conditions, such as the requirement for provision of two tactile pedestrian crossings on Lincoln Way before the buildings are allowed to be occupied, and the approval of a service management plan relating to deliveries, refuse collections, and construction management before the development work commences.

Separate applications for McDonald’s signage and illuminated digital menu boards are still yet to be determined by the district council.