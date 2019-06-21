Lincolnshire Chief Constable wins Director of the Year Award

Lincolnshire’s Chief Constable has won a Director of the Year award from the Institute of Directors.

The ceremony saw Bill Skelly announced as the winner of the East Midlands Public Sector Director Award, sponsored by Chamber Media Services.

It was at an event in Leicester yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.

In a statement on the award, the force commented: “Congratulations to Chief Skelly on a well-deserved win.”

This also comes as his Deputy Chief Constable Craig Naylor steps down from his role today (Friday) to take up a new post at the National Crima Agency.

He has been replaced by Jason Harwin, who has up until now been an Assistant Chief Constable at Cleveland Police.