McDonald’s plans progress after signage proposals are submitted

McDonald’s signage and layout plans were submitted to East Lindsey District Council last week, following last month’s application to bring the fast food restaurant and a nearby drive-thru coffee shop in Louth.

Two ‘consent to display’ applications were submitted on October 17, one of which seeks permission to erect double-sided digital menu boards alongside signage relating to parking, litter, and pedestrian crossings.

Detailed plans of signage and layout at the proposed McDonalds.

The other application relates to the installation of two ‘totem signs’, which will be 12 metres tall and eight metres tall respectively.

The 12 metre totem sign would be sited near the A16 road, while the eight metre totem sign would be sited near the entrance in Lincoln Way.

Both totem signs would advertise the McDonald’s restaurant and the drive-thru coffee shop (operator to be confirmed).

Visit East Lindsey District Council’s online planning portal for further details.