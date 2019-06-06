Mr Chips of Louth will mark National Fish & Chip Day

Tomorrow (Friday) will see people across the country celebrating National Fish & Chip Day - and Mr Chips of Louth will be marking the occasion with some special offers.

Local fish and chip lovers will be joining the rest of the UK to celebrate again as Mr Chips of Louth will be marking the occasion with special offers and restaurant decoration.

In 2018, National Fish & Chip Day was one of the biggest awareness days of the year in the UK with three quarters of the population hearing, seeing or reading something about it, so don’t miss your chance to be part of it! Pop in on the day and join the celebration!

Mr Chips has been serving fresh fish and chips to the local community and visitors to Louth, Lincolnshire for years and years before re-opening in August 2018, and they’re asking customers to come together to celebrate Britain’s best-loved fast food by tucking in to a portion of sizzling fish and chips.

Owner, Oliver Crossland, said: “We all agree nothing can beat a portion of steaming fresh white fish fried in hot, crispy batter, served with a pile of lip-smacking chips – the only debate is whether you top it with salt, vinegar, sauce, mushy peas or a pickled egg!

“So celebrate British fish and chips and join in with National Fish & Chip Day on Friday June 7 by coming down to Mr Chips of Louth and enjoying a good old-fashioned Friday night fish supper... or lunch!

“To mark the day, we will also be offering our OAP special to all customers, have poached haddock available, and our brand new haddock goujon wraps. We look forward to serving you!”

National Fish & Chip Day is about giving fish and chips the recognition it deserves and helping to secure its position as the nation’s favourite dish.

The event, which takes place on the first Friday in June every year, already has the backing of key players in the industry.

The national event is once again being championed by trade organisation, The National Edible Oil Distributors’ Association, who represent packers and distributors of oils and fats in the UK.

NEODA President, Ryan Baker, said: “National Fish & Chip Day has become more popular each year and in 2019 we want it to be even bigger!

“It’s a celebration of the stars who work hard to bring Brits their favourite traditional takeaway. We want to bring the whole industry together to celebrate and showcase the great British institution that is Fish and Chips.”

“To help build support in anticipation for the event, we are urging people to start tweeting with the hashtag #NationalFishandChipDay.”

Visit www.nationalfishandchipday.org.uk to find out more.