Louth head teacher to retire after 18 years

One of Louth’s longest serving head teachers has announced that he will be retiring at the end of this academic year, after almost two decades in the role.

Paul Fox has been the head teacher at St Michael’s CE Primary School for 18 years, starting the top job in 2002 having served the previous three years as the deputy head.

In a statement released on Friday, Mr Fox announced: “My career is full of wonderful memories, but after 18 years as Head (and 27 years at the school) I believe the school needs a new direction and to look to find new partnerships to face the future.

“My successor will become part of a wonderful school community, and I am sure you will all make whoever is appointed feel welcome.

“I have got to know so many people over the years that I can’t walk through Louth without being greeted by someone connected with the school.

“To top it all, I have worked with the most wonderful colleagues, but time has caught up with me.”

Mr Fox added: “I am sure I will see many of you around school collecting from the discos or playground, but don’t be too surprised if I get a little emotional at the end of the Christmas concerts!”

Rod Baddon, chair of governors at the school, expressed his gratitude to Mr Fox in this month’s Governor Newsletter.

Mr Baddon wrote: “Mr Fox has seen us through five successful Ofsteds, Church School Inspections, and two Subject Inspections, but he has always believed in promoting a wider curriculum to make school an enjoyable experience for the children.

“We are sure you will join with us in thanking Mr Fox for all he has given to St Michael’s, and in wishing him a very happy and long retirement!”

The school will advertise for a new head teacher next month.