Louth school’s £2m sports hall plans set for approval

A £2 million school sports hall in Louth, which aims to tackle under-sized facilities and bring PE standards up to scratch, looks set to be approved.

An application for the new facilities, at King Edward VI Grammar School, will go before East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee next Thursday (November 7).

Illustrated plans for the proposed sports hall.

The school says its current facilities are under-sized, and the new facility, which will be built on the main field, forms part of a seven year plan which includes aims to: retain a full-size football pitch; refurbish the existing activity hall to create a new “Physics and Engineering Centre”; refurbish the science labs; and convert the school’s Crowtree House into sixth-form boarding or another educational use.

Recommending approval, officers say: “The proposed development has been carefully considered to deliver a needed, improved sports facility primarily for the benefit of KEVIGS, but with the potential for substantial additional benefit to the wider community.

“The proposed building would be of contemporary design, but is considered to make a positive contribution to the grouping of buildings at the school, being appropriate to its context without causing any undue harm to designated heritage assets.”

Plans were submitted in April, but were later withdrawn and have been resubmitted with changes.

At the time of the original application, reports said the school’s existing facilities were built when the school had 580 pupils – it now has 900, rising to 1,000 by 2021/22.

It lamented a waterlogged main field in winter and pupils having to change in classrooms.

Documents to the council on behalf of the applicant say: “In view of the existing sub-standard sports facilities at the school there is a clear need for this new sports hall.”

Several objections have been received to the re-submitted plans, which consider the building “to be a monstrosity” and raise concerns over noise and the impact on views.

One resident said: “The siting is terrible being right next to the boundary with Horncastle Road.

“It will completely ruin the view towards St James’ Church and the Conservation area - the siting is totally unsympathetic in this regard.”