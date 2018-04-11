What happened this day in history: April 11

1606 - The Union Jack was adopted as the official flag.

1682 - The first pressure cooker was unveiled in London.

1689 - William III and Mary II were crowned as joint sovereigns of Great Britain.

1911 - Pierre Prier made the first non-stop

1945 - American forces liberated the Buchenwald concentration camp.

1957 - Britain agreed to self-rule for Singapore.

1951 - The Stone of Scone, the stone upon which Scottish monarchs were traditionally crowned, was found on the site of the altar of Arbroath Abbey. It had been taken by Scottish nationalist students from its place in Westminster Abbey.

1961 - Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man to orbit the earth. He was in space for 108 minutes.

1976 - The Apple I computer was released.

1979 - Ugandan dictator Idi Amin was deposed.

1981 - A massive riot in Brixton, south London resulted in almost 300 police injuries and 65 serious civilian injuries.