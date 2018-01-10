What happened this day in history - January 10

1828 - The Bank of England issued a one penny banknote.
1839 - Indian tea was auctioned for the first time in Britain. Only expensive China tea had previously been available.
1840 - The penny post was started in Britain by Sir Rowland Hill.
1840 - Sir Isaac Pitman began the first correspondence course for his shorthand system.
1863 - Prime Minister Gladstone opened the first section of the London Underground. It ran from Paddington to Farringdon Street.
1868 - the last deported convicts landed in Australia.
1920 - The Treaty of Versailles was ratified, officially ending World War I.
1930 - At Christchurch in New Zealand, play began on the first test match between England and New Zealand. England went on to win by eight wickets.
1946 - The first General Assembly of the United Nations opened in London, with 51 nations represented.
1949 - Vinyl records were launched by RCS (45rpm) and Columbia (33.3rpm).
1985 - Sir Clive Sinclair launched the C5 electric car.