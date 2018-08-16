A-LEVEL RESULTS: King Edward VI Grammar School students celebrate

King Edward VI Grammar School’s Sixth Form students have been celebrating today (Thursday) after a successful haul of A-Level results.

Head teacher, James Lascelles, told the Leader: “Students at King Edward’s celebrated this morning with over a third of students achieving an A* or A grade, beating the national figure by 8 per cent. As a consequence large numbers of students achieved their first choice university places at Oxford, Cambridge, Medical and Veterinary college as well as the Russell Group Universities like Durham, Imperial College and University College London.

Lucas Pidgen and Delali Avevor.

“All students study four A-Levels at King Edward’s and 75% achieved an A*-B grades in the prestigious Cambridge University Independent Research A-Level. This course equips students with organisational and independent learning skills.

“This summer, fewer ‘C’ grades were awarded nationally because of the new harder A-level courses raising concerns amongst parents and students about the impact on middle ability students. King Edward’s had previously worked in collaboration with Monks Dyke and Cordeaux to create a comprehensive Louth Joint Sixth Form for all students. Due to this work King Edward’s has introduced a wider range of A Levels to provide wider choice to the students of Louth this includes Business Studies, Media Studies, Photography, Sociology, and Theatre Studies.

“The school has also introduced a new entry criteria at A-Level similar to that offered by comprehensive Sixth Forms in the county like De Aston and William Farr. Mr Lascelles continued: “Our staff are experts in their subjects and many are examiners, researchers, and authors in their subjects. This passion means they are very well placed to support all students regardless of ability.

“Middle ability students at King Edward’s seem to have benefited with 80% of grades at a ‘C’ grade or higher, beating the national ‘C’ grade decline.

Luke Daniel, Keavy Garland and Joseph Yull.

“I am exceptionally proud of the hard work, passion and commitment of the staff and students. By working together and forging positive working relationships they have inspired the most talented students to some incredible achievements, whilst providing support and structure for those who have found these new harder A-Levels a real slog.”

Amongst the triumphant students celebrating this morning were Lucas Pidgen and Delali Avevor, both 18, who passed with flying colours and will be going to study medicine at Liverpool University and Plymouth University respectively.

Lucas, from Fulstow, achieved three As in Maths, Biology and Chemistry, while Delali, from Louth, achieved As in Maths and Chemistry and an A* in Biology.

Lucas said: “I thought my results could go one way or another, but I’m pleased with them. I put a lot of work into them.

Selina Sanderson and Aoife O'Brien.

“I got woken up by my mum screaming that I’d got into university, after getting the results online, so thankfully I didn’t have a nervous wait to find out this morning.

“In the first year of Sixth Form I didn’t put in enough work at all, but my teachers and parents encouraged me and now I’ve achieved the results I need. I want to hopefully be a surgeon after university.”

Delali told the Leader that she did work experience in obstetrics and gynaecology, and would be interested in pursuing this after her degree - and she also wants to use her skills for charity work, to support womens’ health around the world.

She said: “I was freaking out before I found out my results, I woke up worried that I’d have to go through clearing and I was preparing myself - but it was good!

Bowen Drewery.

“I saw the email this morning saying ‘congratulations’, and I screamed and ran around my house, and then phoned my best friend to tell her the good news.

“I will be celebrating by buying some room decor for university, and then I might just sleep for the first time in a while!”

Other success stories at King Edward’s included Aoife O’Brien (19) from Tetney, Selina Sanderson (19) from Manby, and Bowen Drewery (18) from Holton le Clay, who all achieved the grades they needed to study Natural Sciences, Veterinary Medicine, and Physics respectively.

Jacob Hankey (19) from North Cotes achieved the exact grades he needed to study Computer Science at Newcastle University, while Samuel Spring (19) from Louth achieved the grades to study Politics at Loughborough University.

Meanwhile, Abbie Johnson (18) from Manby and Sam Aisthorpe (19) from Grimsby will be heading out to celebrate in Cleethorpes this evening after getting the results they needed. Abbie will head off to Leeds Beckett University to study Biomedical Sciences - with a view to going into the RAF in the future - and Sam will go to Newcastle University to study Geography and Urban Planning.

Samuel Spring and Jacob Hankey.