A quiet night for Manby & Grimoldby WI

A rare hush of silence descended at the Manby and Grimoldby Village Hall during their September meeting, as members of the WI had a go at Mindfulness with Jayney Hardwick.

The lights were dimmed and everyone tried the three stages of breathing, space and meditation.

Jayney explained the need to be able to breath away some of the busy thoughts of members’ everyday lives, and after the session, everyone said they felt very relaxed.

A harvest sales table focused the mind and the evening ended with a supper of fruit cakes and cheese, with lots of social time added in for members to catch up with the days’ events.