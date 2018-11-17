Another award for Sutton on Sea teen Jordan

Sutton on Sea teenager, Jordan Havell has bagged himself yet another award.

The 17-year-old was recently presented with The Young Marsh Volunteer Award for Marine Conservation.

This award was presented to Jordan by chairman of the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, David Cohen.

He received the award at the Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve where he volunteers on a regular basis.

Jordan said: “I was really shocked to receive this award, but I am really happy and pleased to receive it.”

This award comes just three weeks after he received the British Citizen Youth Award in London.

Jordan has also been shortlisted for Young Archaeologist of the Year as well, and is awaiting the final result.