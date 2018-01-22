Another meat theft at Co-op in Louth

Lincolnshire Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the theft of meat at a Louth shop.

On Thursday (January 18), a man entered the Co-op store in Newmarket at around 10.40am, before selecting a number of meat joints, placing them in a basket, and then walking out of the store.

The man was described as in his late 30s, around 5’ 10”, with short dark brown hair and wearing brown trainers, blue jeans, and a large grey coat.

If you saw anything, or recognise the man in the picture, call police on 101, quoting incident 283 of January 18.