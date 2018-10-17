Another theft at Boots in Louth

Lincolnshire Police are appealing to anyone who may be able to identify the men in these images to assist them with a theft investigation.

Two men entered the Boots store in Mercer Row, Louth, separately on Wednesday, (October 10), last week at 3pm.

One reportedly took products from the make-up stand on the Christmas display.

He was then joined by another man and together, they took £553 of Olay products.

Both were described as 25-30-years, with dark hair.

If you believe you can help with information regarding the incident or the people in the images, please get in touch on by ringing 101, quoting incident number 81 of October 11.

Or you can email: force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, or call Crimestoppers anonymously, on: 0800 555111.