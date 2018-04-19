BG Solicitors LLP to host coffee and cake event in Louth

BG Solicitors LLP is putting on a coffee and cake event at the Conoco Rooms, (above Louth Library) this Friday, (April 20).

The event will be taking place from 10-11.30am.

The local solicitor firm wanted to put on this informal event as a way to give people in Louth some free legal advice on matters which include; Powers of Attorney, Court of Protection, Care Home fees and more.

They want to help people by providing them with further information on matters which can sometimes be a little confusing.

BG Solicitors LLP already hold a similar event in Grimsby, which has proved very popular and now want to do the same thing in Louth.

As well as the solicitors being there, TED East Lindsey, Dementia Friends and Magna Vitae representatives are also attending.

TED East Lindsey will be giving advice on having fun and keeping sociable into old age, Dementia Friends will be there to give dementia related guidance and Magna Vitae will be advising on how to keep fit later on in life.

There will of course, also be lots of tea, coffee and cake.