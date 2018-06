A traditional end to the school term came in the form of a Queen-making ceremony at Binbrook Church of England Primary School last week.

Louise Yardy was crowned May Queen at a ceremony in the school hall, watched by parents, family and friends.

Returning to crown her successor was last year’s Queen, Florence Sturgess.

Once the formal ceremony was over, all the children - from reception to year six - showed their prowess at maypole dancing, with some intricate patterns included.