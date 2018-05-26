Blinder of an event at Brocklesby for hospice funds

Ahead of the Brocklesby Fair on Sunday June 17, part of the site is being handed over to St Andrew’s Hospice to put on a real ‘Blinder’ of a fundraising event.

The Brocklesby Estate is allowing their marquee, with chairs and tables for 200 people, to be used by the charity for a full evening of fun on the Friday, June 15.

The Brockfest ‘Peaksy Blinders’ event, with a play on the Hospice’s address Peaks Lane, is proving a huge hit with people already getting their tickets.

The event will include a race night, a gin and whisky bar - all themed around the 1920s’ era - and a hog roast sandwich included in the ticket price.

To get everybody in the swing, there will be three live music acts.

So, ladies get your flapper dresses on and guys your Thomas Shelby attire.

The Peaky Caps will be sold on the evening so don’t worry about any problem obtaining one of them.

Alternatively, you can call the hospice and get yours before the event.

Costumes are optional, but there will be prizes for the best female and male costume.

There will also be a raffle and auction.

Tickets for the event, which starts at 7pm, cost £20 and are available via standre.ws/peaksyblinders or call 01472 571266.