Blocktails Cocktail Bar in Louth to host organic wine and vegetarian event

Blocktails Cocktail Bar in Louth’s Cornmarket is hosting an organic wine and vegetarian event tonight, (Wednesday, October 10).

The bar will be showcasing a selection of organic, low sulphite and vegan wines, from 6.30pm onwards.

The wines are supplied from the More Wine company in Bristol who specialise in sourcing great naturally produced wines.

A selection of tasty Vegetarian street food will be prepared by South Street Kitchen a new local catering company run by Chris o’Brien.

Also on the night, three of the dishes plus two glasses of wine will be available for a bargain price of £15.

Chef Chris and Laurence from Blocktails are keen to promote and host a variety of different events in Louth.

As both are new to town they want to bring something different and exciting to their new home.

To book, contact the bar.