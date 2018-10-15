Burglaries and ‘rogue traders’ in Holton le Clay

Police are appealing for witnesses after cash and jewellery were stolen from two properties in Holton le Clay last week.

The first burglary, in Wold View, took place between 3.15pm and 8.05pm on Thursday evening (October 11), while the second burglary took place in The Crescent between last Sunday (October 7) and 9.15am on Friday morning.

In both instances, the offenders gained entry to the rear of the property and carried out ‘untidy searches’ inside, with cash and jewellery being removed.

The occupants were not present when either of the offences took place.

Community Beat Manager, PC Richard Precious, said: “Your attention is also drawn please to possible rogue traders operating in the area. A red Ford Transit and a yellow Ford Transit have been reported to us as acting suspiciously, with the occupant of the latter vehicle offering roof care services.”

“If you have any information regarding the above offences please call 101 and quote incident 423 of 11/10/18 (Wold View) or incident 103 of 12/10/18 (The Crescent).

“Likewise, if you see anything suspicious in your community again please call 101 and report it.

“You’ll never be wasting our time. If we don’t know about it, we cant do anything about it.

“The information you provide could potentially prevent a crime occurring or help us solve one.”