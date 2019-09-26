Burglars target Holton le Clay business

A break in has occurred at LD Lawnmower Services in the Peacefields Industrial Estate.

The burglary took place between 5pm on Tuesday (September 24) and 7.30am on Wednesday (September 25).

Lawnmowers, chainsaws, and various tools were all stolen.

Officers are investigating and anyone who saw any suspicious activity should make a report in one of the following ways.

• By calling 101 quoting the reference 47 of September 25

• By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - remember to put the reference number in the subject box

• By contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org