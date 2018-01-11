CCTV: Skincare products stolen from Boots in Louth

Police are appealing for help to identify two men who may be able to assist them with their inquiries into a theft from the Boots pharmacy in Eastgate.

On Saturday (January 6), several skincare products were taken from the shop without any attempt being made to pay for the goods.

The incident happened at around 4.15pm. If you recognise either of these men please call 101 quoting incident 207 of January 6.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded, and you will never need to go to court.