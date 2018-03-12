CCTV: Theft at Eve and Ranshaw in Louth

Police officers in Louth are appealing for information that may help them identify this man in connection with a shoplifting offence.

A man, described as wearing a black coat and a black hat, and carrying an Asda bag-for-life and a big duffle bag, entered the Eve and Ranshaw store in Louth’s Market Place on Thursday February 22 between 11am and 11.15am.

Do you recognise this man?

The man entered the store twice, and on the second occasion he placed two Yankee Candles into a bag-for-life and then left the store.

A police spokesman said: “We would appreciate any help in identifying this man as he may be able to help with our enquiries.

“We would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the enquiry.”

There are a number of ways you can report:

• By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please include the incident number (155) and date (22 Feb) in the subject box.

• By calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 155 of February 22.

• By contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line at crimestoppers-uk.org.