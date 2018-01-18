Chase Tate’s brother charged with fraud over ‘memorial plaque’

The brother of Chase Tate, who tragically died following a hit-and-run collision near Alford last year, has been charged with fraud after he allegedly raised money for a memorial plaque in Chase’s memory - while intending to keep the money for himself.

Ford Anthony North, 25, of Parsons Lane, Alford, failed to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court to face the charge at a scheduled hearing last Thursday (January 11). A warrant for his arrest has been issued by the court.

The official charge states that North allegedly “committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely that a memorial plaque was going to be erected in your brother’s memory, intending to make a gain, namely a quantity of money, for yourself.”

The allegations relate to the period between January 7 and July 1 last year.

• Chase Tate, 23, died after being hit by a vehicle while walking on the A1104 at Miles Cross Hill, Ulceby, in the early hours of January 7 last year, and a renewed witness appeal was launched earlier this month. Call Lincolnshire Police on 101 with any information.