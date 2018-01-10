Co-op store gets planning go ahead in North Somercotes

Up to 25 new jobs will be created after plans for a £600,000 Co-op store in North Somercotes received the go ahead.

Members of East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee backed the project at a meeting last Thursday, (January 4).

The new store will be built on a site in Conisholme Road that formerly housed a garage in the village.

Speaking at the planning meeting on behalf of the Co-op, Jonathan Woodcock, of Peter Brett Associates LLP, said that the new store would deliver a range of benefits and provide a greater choice for residents living in the village.

Mr Woodcock added: “We want to help tidy up the site so it benefits everyone in the village, and will create up to 25 new job opportunities.”

Planning committee members were told that there had been no objections from non-statutory consultees.

Parish council vice chairman, Coun Neil Drewery told the meeting that North Somercotes is a feeder village for other communities, many of which had seen their amenities close down in recent years.

He said: “In my opinion I believe this new store will be a benefit.

“We must keep our villages alive, and this will certainly help with that.”

District councillor Stuart Watson raised concerns about delivery timings particularly on a Sunday.

He said that a 7am slot was too early.

Before backing the project committee members agreed that one of the planning conditions would be more sociable delivery times, specifically on Sunday mornings.

District councillor Jim Swanson was in favour of the plan and said as that there were no ‘material issues’ to refuse it.

The store will have 23 parking spaces and a sales area will cover 2,500sq ft.

There will be an in-store bakery and a focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas and essentials.

Acquisitions Manager for the Co-op, Alistair Smith, said: “We are looking forward to opening a new store in North Somercotes.

“The new store will also bring a funding boost for community groups through the Co-op’s recently launched Membership scheme.”