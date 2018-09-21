Coastal town crier’s final parting gift for Demi Knight appeal

Town Crier of Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe Roy Palmer was surprised with a leaving party recently at the Louth Hotel before setting off to London to become a Chelsea Pensioner .

As a final farewell gesture, Roy wanted to help raise some final funds for a good cause, and chose to help Louth youngster Demi Knight who is currently battling cancer.

During the evening of his farewell party Roy asked the people of Mablethorpe to make a collection for The Demi Knight Appeal.

Roy pledged that as a final gesture to Demi and Mablethorpe, if £400 was raised, he was willing do his bit and match whatever was raised.

A final total of £905 was presented to a representative of the Demi Knight fund.

Roy wished to thank all in Mablethorpe for making his tour of duty as Town Crier so memorable.