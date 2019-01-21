Conference to discuss Brexit and the future of Lincolnshire agriculture

Brexit and agriculture over the next 150 years will be key talking points at the next Lincolnshire Farming Conference, which will be held at the Lincolnshire Showground on Tuesday February 26 .

As the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society celebrates its 150th year in 2019, the major theme of the upcoming conference will be ‘for the next 150 years’ – discussing and debating how far the industry has come and what’s next for the sector.

Robert Borrill, chairman of the Lincolnshire Farming Conference Committee, said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating 150 years of the Society in 2019.

“With Lincolnshire being one of the biggest agricultural counties it is great to be able to bring the local farming community together with leading international experts to discuss the future of the agricultural industry – both short-term with Brexit and long-term as we look to the next 150 years.

“Following positive feedback from last year’s conference we’re delighted to once again offer visitors morning workshop sessions with local businesses and the opportunity to explore our exhibition, alongside the line-up of topical talks throughout the afternoon.”

Navigating Brexit as farmers, turning global food trends into profitable opportunities, and conservative agriculture are just some of the themes to be discussed. Industry experts include key note speaker Dr. David Hughes; Emeritus Professor of Food Marketing at Imperial College London and Visiting Professor at the Royal Agricultural University, UK.

NFU Chief EU Withdrawal and International Trade Adviser, Gail Soutar, will also be presenting at the conference.

Part of a dedicated team within the NFU, responsible for ensuring that the opportunities arising from the UK’s future global trading position are realised and that the interests of British farming are protected, Gail will provide her expert insight on how farmers can navigate Brexit.

Sponsors of the Lincolnshire Farming Conference include Farmacy plc, Openfield, Anglian Water, Househam, Brown & Co, Wilkin Chapman LLP, Streets, OMEX, Riseholme College, Jelf, University of Lincoln and CLAAS.

Robert Borrill added: “As we are a registered charity, the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society are always thankful to our sponsors and the important work they do. Our aims are of course to support the local agricultural community and allied trades, but also to educate about food, farming and the countryside.

“The support from our sponsors allows us to work closely with individuals, schools, organisations and businesses who share our common vision to promote the agricultural industry and support activities that have a positive effect on both the environment and the community.”

The Lincolnshire Showground is well placed geographically attracting both attendees and exhibitors from throughout the Midlands, as well as further afield.

The exhibition is open from 11am to 5.30pm and refreshments will be available alongside networking opportunities.

A reception for the Impact Group, the Society’s networking group for under 35s, will also take place after the conference ends at 5.15pm.

Tickets are available now and cost £15 for adults, £6 for students, with members of the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society free to attend once registered, including lunch.

To book your place and find more information, visit www.lincolnshireshowground.co.uk or call 01522 522900.