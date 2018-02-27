Could the future of scouting find a new home in Charles Street?

Ambitious plans to build a new Scout Hut at the Charles Street Recreation Ground in Louth - in place of the existing pavilion - are now under way.

County and District Councillor Sarah Dodds and local Scout leader Adrian Beech told the Leader that the proposed Scout Hut would help to centralise and revitalise scouting activities in our area.

The Scouts have not had a permanent home in the town since their Scout Hut in Thames Street was sold in 2011 due to subsidence. Mr Beech explained that this had caused ‘fragmentation’ of Scout groups in the area, who had to settle in different venues such as Park Avenue and the Methodist Church.

Mr Beech said: “We want to bring them all back together - one roof, one venue, fantastic.”

Meanwhile, the pavilion in Charles Street gradually became dilapidated and targeted by vandals in recent years, and Mr Beech believes this would be the perfect opportunity to start afresh with a new building.

He added that the building would be occupied regularly, and that neighbouring community groups and clubs at the Charles Street Recreation Ground would be able to benefit and share the new facility.

While the local Scout group has some funds in its bank account, this would not be enough to fully fund the planning process and construction of the proposed Scout Hut.

Grant funding will be sought in the coming months to allow the project to progress - although many of these grants will require a lease arrangement and planning permission to be in place first.

Coun Dodds explained: “The Magna Vitae Trust and East Lindsey District Council have been very supportive in terms of coming to a lease arrangement with us to enable to project to get grant funding.”

The topic was discussed at Louth Town Council’s meeting last week, where the proposals received broad support from councillors.