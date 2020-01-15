Alford man, 28, sentenced after motorcycle collision

Magistrates at Boston have heard that an Alford man called a friend to collect his Superbike motorcycle before police arrived, after he was involved in a road traffic collision, as he had no insurance or driving licence.

Adam Hopkins, 28, of Birch Grove, appeared in court on January 8, where he admitted obstructing the police, and driving without insurance or a driving licence and without due care and attention. He was banned from driving for a year.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, said that police were called to the scene of the collision in Bluestone Heath Road in Alford at 4pm on August 28, where they found that the Superbike RMR 125 motorcycle, driven by Hopkins, had been in a collision with a car.

He said that Hopkins was injured and still at the scene but the motorbike had been removed by a friend of his and Hopkins refused to say who had taken it or where it now was.

He said the collision had occurred because Hopkins, who had no insurance for the motorbike nor a driving licence, had ‘drifted towards the centre of the road’ on a bend and that, although he had tried to correct himself, he had collided with an oncoming car.

Hopkins, who was not represented, said there was ‘not much he could say’ to the magistrates.

He was banned from driving for a year, fined £120 and ordered to pay £117 in court costs and charges.