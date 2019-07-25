Appeal after jewellery stolen from property in Girsby, Burgh on Bain

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a residential property in Girsby, Burgh on Bain, between July 10 and July 15.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “A 1971 Breitling watch and a silver pocket watch have been stolen from the property in Girsby, Burgh on Bain.

“We are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen people acting suspiciously in the area, any suspicious vehicles or has information about the stolen property.

“The Breitling watch has a silver bracelet with a black face and has the serial number 1289062.

“We don’t have any further description for the silver pocket watch.

“Entry was gained to the property by forcing the wooden french doors, all the rooms were then searched.

“The burglary is being investigated by PC Gill and he is appealing for anyone who has information to contact him.”

If you have any information, call 101 quoting reference number 257 of July 15 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 257 of July 15 in the subject box of your email.